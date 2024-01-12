This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to $289

There are all kinds of Chromebook deals in the market right now, ranging from incredibly cheap devices to versatile machines. If you’re leaning towards a purchase of the latter, check out Walmart’s offer for the HP Chromebook x360 14a. From its original price of $329, it’s down to $289 for a limited time. The $40 in savings may not look like much, but it’s a bonus for a machine that already provides amazing value for money. If you want the Chromebook with a discount, you’re going to have to buy it immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14a

Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook x360 14a run on Google’s Chrome OS, which our laptop buying guide says is quicker and more versatile today than ever. It still focuses on web-based apps to allow Chromebooks to typically stay more affordable than Windows-based laptops due to lower hardware requirements, but the operating system now also supports Google Play and Android apps. These make the HP Chromebook x360 14a an ideal for students and their schoolwork, and the average user who just needs a device for simple tasks like browsing social media and making online purchases, as performance is still decent despite being powered by just the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM.

Further adding to the attractiveness of the HP Chromebook x360 14a is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. It can transform between laptop mode and tablet mode due to the 360-degree hinges that connect its body to its 14-inch HD touchscreen. Its internal storage may be limited with its 64GB eMMC, but you’ll be able to save your files on Google Drive so this wouldn’t be much of a problem.

For those who are looking for laptop deals, why not give Chromebooks a try? One of the best options out there, the HP Chromebook x360 14a, is currently on sale from Walmart for only $289, following a $40 discount on its original price of $329. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, so why not make the purchase right now to get the savings and sweeten the deal? The HP Chromebook x360 14a will surely prove to be a dependable companion, so go ahead and secure your own.

