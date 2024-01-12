 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to $289

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Chromebook x360 14c tent stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are all kinds of Chromebook deals in the market right now, ranging from incredibly cheap devices to versatile machines. If you’re leaning towards a purchase of the latter, check out Walmart’s offer for the HP Chromebook x360 14a. From its original price of $329, it’s down to $289 for a limited time. The $40 in savings may not look like much, but it’s a bonus for a machine that already provides amazing value for money. If you want the Chromebook with a discount, you’re going to have to buy it immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14a

Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook x360 14a run on Google’s Chrome OS, which our laptop buying guide says is quicker and more versatile today than ever. It still focuses on web-based apps to allow Chromebooks to typically stay more affordable than Windows-based laptops due to lower hardware requirements, but the operating system now also supports Google Play and Android apps. These make the HP Chromebook x360 14a an ideal for students and their schoolwork, and the average user who just needs a device for simple tasks like browsing social media and making online purchases, as performance is still decent despite being powered by just the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM.

Further adding to the attractiveness of the HP Chromebook x360 14a is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop. It can transform between laptop mode and tablet mode due to the 360-degree hinges that connect its body to its 14-inch HD touchscreen. Its internal storage may be limited with its 64GB eMMC, but you’ll be able to save your files on Google Drive so this wouldn’t be much of a problem.

Related

For those who are looking for laptop deals, why not give Chromebooks a try? One of the best options out there, the HP Chromebook x360 14a, is currently on sale from Walmart for only $289, following a $40 discount on its original price of $329. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, so why not make the purchase right now to get the savings and sweeten the deal? The HP Chromebook x360 14a will surely prove to be a dependable companion, so go ahead and secure your own.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Need a cheap Windows laptop? This 14-inch HP is $169 right now
HP Stream 13

While there are laptop deals for high-end machines, there are also offers for cheap devices like the HP Stream 14. From an already affordable original price of $199, it's currently even cheaper at just $169 following a $30 discount from Walmart. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you think this Windows-powered laptop is perfect for your planned usage for it, don't hold back from completing your purchase. If you keep delaying the transaction, you may miss the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
The HP Stream 14 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't have any chance of matching the power of the best laptops, but if you're only thinking about using the device for simple activities such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, then the HP Stream 14 may be all that you need. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, so it will be very familiar for most people, and while it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, you can sign up to cloud storage services for additional space to save your files.

Read more
Meta Quest 2 is back at its Black Friday price, permanently
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.

If you weren't able to buy the Meta Quest 2 with a discount during Black Friday, don't worry because the standalone virtual reality headset's price has been permanently lowered. The 128GB model was $249 during the shopping holiday instead of $300, and that $51 discount is here to stay. If you want to see what VR is all about, this is the device that you'll want to buy. However, even though the lowered price isn't temporary, it's still highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible as the influx of interest may cause stocks to run out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2
The price drop for the Meta Quest 2 follows the launch of its successor, the Meta Quest 3, in October 2023, but it remains one of the best ways to enjoy virtual reality. While our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison understandably highlights the upgrades in the newer version of the VR headset, those come with the drawback of a higher price. The Meta Quest 2, however, will let you play the same games and run the same apps at a lower price -- if you check out our roundup of the best Meta Quest 2 games, you'll surely find something that you'll like.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Buying a new laptop can be very daunting, especially with how saturated the market is with dozens of options from nearly a dozen brands and various configurations of each of those laptops. Even worse is trying to navigate the maze of available laptop deals across various retailers, and for those who don't want to do all that legwork, you're in luck! We've used our experience to collect the best deals in various categories to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. All you need to do is have a general sense of what specs or brand you want, and we'll likely have a deal for it listed below.

Best Laptop Deals

Read more