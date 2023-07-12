Laptops with 17-inch screens are usually expensive, but that’s not the case with the HP Laptop 17t following a $170 discount from HP. From its original price of $500, you can get the laptop for just $330, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how long this offer will remain available. Since there’s a lot of demand for 17-inch laptops, we expect stocks to run out quickly, so buy the machine now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution, which you’ll rarely get for a device this cheap. The large display is perfect for managing spreadsheets and making presentations, as well as for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break from your workload. The laptop is also equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, which will help you look and sound clear whenever you make video calls or join online meetings.

With its affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the HP Laptop 17t to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best 17-inch laptops in terms of performance. However, it’s enough for everyday functions with its Intel N200 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, and since most people will be familiar with the operating system, the laptop would be ready for use as soon as you unbox it and turn it on.

Most 17-inch laptop deals don’t come as cheap as HP’s offer for the HP Laptop 17t, which is currently on sale for a very affordable $330. That’s $170 in savings on its sticker price of $500, for a bargain that will surely generate a lot of attention from shoppers. You’re going to have to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to take advantage of this special price for the HP Laptop 17t, because once the discount is gone, we’re not sure when it will return.

