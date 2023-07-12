 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this HP 17-inch laptop is right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Laptops with 17-inch screens are usually expensive, but that’s not the case with the HP Laptop 17t following a $170 discount from HP. From its original price of $500, you can get the laptop for just $330, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how long this offer will remain available. Since there’s a lot of demand for 17-inch laptops, we expect stocks to run out quickly, so buy the machine now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution, which you’ll rarely get for a device this cheap. The large display is perfect for managing spreadsheets and making presentations, as well as for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break from your workload. The laptop is also equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, which will help you look and sound clear whenever you make video calls or join online meetings.

With its affordable price, you shouldn’t expect the HP Laptop 17t to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best 17-inch laptops in terms of performance. However, it’s enough for everyday functions with its Intel N200 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, and since most people will be familiar with the operating system, the laptop would be ready for use as soon as you unbox it and turn it on.

Related

Most 17-inch laptop deals don’t come as cheap as HP’s offer for the HP Laptop 17t, which is currently on sale for a very affordable $330. That’s $170 in savings on its sticker price of $500, for a bargain that will surely generate a lot of attention from shoppers. You’re going to have to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to take advantage of this special price for the HP Laptop 17t, because once the discount is gone, we’re not sure when it will return.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day deal gets you an HP Printer with 6 months of free toner
The HP LaserJet M110we Wireless Black and White Laser Printer on a whit background, printing a document.

Join us today in getting prepped for the fall return to school (and loads of printing) with this Prime Day printer deal. The HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is on sale for just $89, down by $40 from the standard $129 price point. Like with all of the best Prime Day deals, this will be active for a limited time only, so please make sure to act now if you want in. What's extra cool about this deal on the HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is that it also comes with 6 months of free Instant Ink, HP's special free ink program. Click the button below to go directly to the deal, or read on to see more about the printer and, of course, the Instant Ink program.

Why you should buy an HP LaserJet M110we Wireless Printer
The HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is a black and white laser printer capable of pushing out 21 pages per minute. It's compact (7.45 x 13.63 x 6.26 inches) and doesn't have many necessary wires due to its wireless printing standard, making it a perfect for small office rooms and cramped workspaces. It prints at a 600x600 resolution and, like all of the best printers, it can scan and print.

Read more
Our favorite Prime Day laptop deals under $500 (starting at $105)
A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.

While a lot of folks tend to focus on high-end laptops with amazing screens, graphics cards, and so forth, a lot of consumers are looking for the basics. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals going on this Prime Day for budget-friendly laptops, whether you want them for work, school, or just something to stream your entertainment at home during your off time.
Our Favorite Deal

If you're looking for a budget-oriented laptop without any frills, this HP 14 laptop has one of our favorite Prime Day Laptop deals from Best Buy, bringing it down to just $150. It's not often you find a device with a 14-inch screen for that price, and while it only runs an HD resolution of 1366 x 768, it's not too bad for streaming content since the screen is smaller and has a higher pixel density. The screen also has a relatively small bezel with a 720p HD camera for Zoom meetings, while the overall build is quite sturdy, and very little flex on the keyboard.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more