This is the cheapest 17-inch laptop worth buying today

If you want your next laptop to come equipped with a larger screen compared to what its peers offer, then check out the HP Laptop 17z. The budget-friendly device is pretty affordable at its original price of $500, but it’s even cheaper right now due to a $220 discount from HP that pulls its price down to $280. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because like with most laptop deals, we don’t expect the savings to stay up for a long time.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z with a 17.3-inch HD+ display is perfect if you want to build presentations, manage spreadsheets, browse websites, and watch streaming shows on one of the biggest screens that you can get on a laptop. Coupled with its relatively cheap price that’s easy on the wallet, the HP Laptop 17z holds its spot in our roundup of the best 17-inch laptops as an affordable large-screen laptop.

The performance of the HP Laptop 17z isn’t as fast or smooth as the top-tier models of the best laptops — and you probably shouldn’t expect that, given that its cost is a fraction of how much the most powerful machines will set you back. However, it will be able to keep up with daily activities with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 128GB SSD, which should be enough space for your files, and Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start using it right away after you power it on for the first time.

The HP Laptop 17z featuring a 17.3-inch screen is an absolute steal at its discounted price of $280, following a $220 discount from HP on its original price of $500. This offer isn’t going to last long though, as bargains like this usually get sold out quickly. If you think the HP Laptop 17z with its large display will meet you needs, don’t hesitate with your purchase because if you hold yourself back, you may miss out on the savings. Add the laptop to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations