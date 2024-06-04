The HP Victus gaming laptop has a $400 price cut for a limited time

HP has some fantastic laptop deals right now, including a sizeable $400 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,300, but it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. Perfect for gaming on the move without costing a fortune, it’s one of the better gaming laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

The HP Victus gaming laptop offers a lot to love at this price. While HP isn’t one of the best gaming laptop brands, it is one of the best laptop brands for general use. That means high quality which is reflected in the HP Victus. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14450HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU which is perfect for some light gaming with the latest hardware.

To add to the visual flourishes, the HP Victus also has a 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate means no issues with motion blur no matter how busy the action might get on screen. It also has 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties while there are micro-edge bezels so that it doesn’t take up too much room. This laptop may not be one of the best gaming laptops around but at this price, it’s hard to fault much.

Besides those core specs, the HP Victus also has dual speakers tuned by HyperX to ensure better sounding audio. There’s HP Audio Boost as well providing smart amplification technology to give loud, clear, and dynamic sound. DTS:X Ultra adds to the aural experience. Whenever you take calls, you’re supported by a HP TrueVision 1080p full HD webcam which has temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Adding to the kind of style we get from some of the best laptops, there’s also a full-size backlit keyboard in moonstone gray which has a numeric keypad for added ease.

This HP Victus model normally costs $1,300. Right now, you can buy it from HP for $900 so you save $400 off the regular price. This is a great time to buy a gaming laptop that will delight you for a while to come. Take a look at it now by tapping the buy button below.

