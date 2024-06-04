 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The HP Victus gaming laptop has a $400 price cut for a limited time

By
HP Victus laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor.
HP

HP has some fantastic laptop deals right now, including a sizeable $400 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,300, but it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. Perfect for gaming on the move without costing a fortune, it’s one of the better gaming laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

The HP Victus gaming laptop offers a lot to love at this price. While HP isn’t one of the best gaming laptop brands, it is one of the best laptop brands for general use. That means high quality which is reflected in the HP Victus. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14450HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU which is perfect for some light gaming with the latest hardware.

To add to the visual flourishes, the HP Victus also has a 16.1-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate means no issues with motion blur no matter how busy the action might get on screen. It also has 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties while there are micro-edge bezels so that it doesn’t take up too much room. This laptop may not be one of the best gaming laptops around but at this price, it’s hard to fault much.

Related

Besides those core specs, the HP Victus also has dual speakers tuned by HyperX to ensure better sounding audio. There’s HP Audio Boost as well providing smart amplification technology to give loud, clear, and dynamic sound. DTS:X Ultra adds to the aural experience. Whenever you take calls, you’re supported by a HP TrueVision 1080p full HD webcam which has temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Adding to the kind of style we get from some of the best laptops, there’s also a full-size backlit keyboard in moonstone gray which has a numeric keypad for added ease.

This HP Victus model normally costs $1,300. Right now, you can buy it from HP for $900 so you save $400 off the regular price. This is a great time to buy a gaming laptop that will delight you for a while to come. Take a look at it now by tapping the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy dropped the price of this HP Envy laptop from $920 to $552
The HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.

For those who are planning to buy a laptop for work or school, you may want to check out 2-in-1 laptop deals so that you can get more versatility from your new device. We highly recommend the HP Envy x360, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $368 discount that pulls its price down to $552 from $920 originally. If you're interested in taking advantage of this offer, you're going to have be quick in completing your purchase because we're not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen and the utility of a laptop's keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. These are the benefits of the HP Envy x360, which can easily transform between tablet mode and laptop mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach its body to its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. You also have the option of going into tent mode when you're giving presentations or when you want to watch streaming shows without getting distracted by the keyboard.

Read more
Dell’s best cheap laptop just got $220 cheaper — only $280
The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop on a white background,

Laptop deals don’t get much cheaper than the deal Dell has on the Inspiron 14 right now. Usually priced at $500, this Dell Inspiron 14 model is down to $280 as a clearance deal. It’s ideal for basic web browsing and other simple tasks, or for providing your kids with their first laptop for less. Here’s what else it has to offer, but remember -- as a clearance deal, it’s likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14
Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so while the Dell Inspiron 14 won’t compete with the best laptops, it’s a good entry point. The Dell Inspiron 14 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, we’re just happy to see SSD storage instead of the much slower eMMC storage we’ve seen on other cheap laptops.

Read more
This Alienware 18-inch gaming laptop is over $1,000 off today
An Alienware m18 laptop on a white background.

For great gaming laptop deals, check out what Dell has to offer. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $2,000 instead of $3,045. That means you’re saving a huge $1,045 on a gaming laptop that is built to last for a long time to come. If you’re looking to invest in a great device for using on the move or at home, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18
Alienware is responsible for many of the best gaming laptops with the Alienware m18 particularly special. This model has an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor along with a massive 64GB of memory. While many other gaming rigs might have 32GB and seem pretty great compared to the more standard 16GB, the Alienware m18 has truly gone all out with 64GB. It also has 2TB of SSD storage so you’re all set for installing all your favorite games without a hitch.

Read more