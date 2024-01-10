If you want to buy a laptop with a relatively large screen but you don’t want to break the bank with your purchase, then you should set your sights on the HP Laptop 17z. It already provides amazing value for money at its original price of $500, but HP is currently selling the laptop with a $210 discount so it’s down to a more affordable $290. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most interesting laptop deals in the market right now, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The appeal of 17-inch laptops comes not just from their larger display compared their peers, but also the additional space for their keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience. The HP Laptop 17z is one of the more affordable ways of enjoying these benefits, with a 17.3-inch screen offering HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a full-size island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad just like the traditional keyboards for desktop computers.

The HP Laptop 17z won’t match the performance of the best laptops, as it’s only equipped with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, for daily activities like doing online research, making reports, and watching streaming shows, these specifications will be more than enough. The HP Laptop 17z also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should have plenty of space for your files even though the device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The HP Laptop 17z, featuring a 17.3-inch screen, is on sale from HP at $210 off, so you’ll only have to pay $290 for this device instead of $500. You’ll no longer have to squint when using your laptop if you take advantage of this offer. You’ll have to do so quickly though, because the discount may disappear at any moment. Add the HP Laptop 17z to your cart and check out as fast as possible, or else you’re risking the possibility of losing out on the savings.

