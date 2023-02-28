 Skip to main content
This HP Omen gaming PC just had its price slashed by $700

Jennifer Allen
By

HP continues to have some of the best gaming PC deals out there at the moment with $700 off a popular HP Omen 25L gaming PC. Normally priced at $1,750, it’s currently down to $1,050 so you save a significant $700 off the regular price. For the money, you get a stylish-looking gaming PC that’s ideal if you prefer to game at home on your PC than other alternatives. Sure to be a hit with many, the stock is likely to be limited so let’s take a quick look at what makes this deal tick.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L

While this particular HP Omen isn’t among our list of the best gaming PCs, another HP Omen model is and this one borrows certain elements. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you’ll get great performance out of this system whatever games you plan on playing.

Attention to detail is clear throughout the whole system. For instance, the memory is HyperX — a well-known brand in the best RAM world — while there are plenty of external USB ports, additional expansion slots if you want to add more SSD storage at a later date, along with 5.1 surround sound too.

The system looks super stylish too thanks to its snow-white appearance and glass side panel so you can see all the inner workings doing their thing. It’s far more eye-catching than the average gaming PC and will look great in your home office or gaming den. It even comes with a keyboard and mouse, although we’d suggest swapping them out for something better from the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice. Add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re good to go for a long time to come.

Usually priced at $1,750, the HP Omen 25L is down to $1,050 for a limited time at HP. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long so if you’ve been looking for a gaming PC around this price range, hit the buy button now before you miss out. It’s a great bet at this price.

