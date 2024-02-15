 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 65% off laptops, PCs and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP’s Presidents’ Day sale is already upon us, a few days ahead of the holiday to give you more time to shop the amazing offers. You can enjoy discounts of up to 65% on the laptop deals, desktop computer deals, printer deals, and other bargains that are available in the ongoing sale, but you’re going to have to be quick. Some of these devices have limited stocks, so if you don’t proceed with your purchase right away, you may miss out on the savings. Feel free to browse through all of the deals, but to help you out, we’ve highlighted our top picks below.

What to buy in HP’s Presidents’ Day sale

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

The cheapest laptop in HP’s Presidents’ Day sale is also the one with the largest screen — the HP Laptop 17z with a 17.3-inch display for , following a $200 discount on its original price of $500. The device is powered by the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop with the largest 65% discount, meanwhile, is the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation, which is all the way from $4,331 after a $2,822 discount. The powerful laptop is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia RTX A500 processor, and 64GB of RAM.

For an affordable PC, check out the HP Pavilion Desktop, which is instead of $700 for savings of $240. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Gamers on a budget, on the other hand, should take a look at the HP Victus 15L, a gaming desktop that’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. From $1,400, it’s following a $570 discount.

Related

Other deals with impressively low prices in HP’s Presidents’ Day sale include the HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One Printer, which is down to from $100 after a $40 discount; the HP Smart Tank 5000 All-in-One Printer, which has its price from $250 for savings of $100; and the 22-inch HP M22f dual monitor bundle , for savings of $120 on their sticker price of $290.

No matter what you’ve got an eye on in HP’s Presidents’ Day sale, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the holiday before you complete your transaction. That’s because we’re not sure if the stocks of the devices on sale will still be available by then, particularly the more popular ones. Whether you find one of our recommendations interesting, or if something catches your attention when you’re looking at everything else with discounts, you’re going to want to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 just got a $750 price cut
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.

One of the best gaming laptop deals has gotten even better with Best Buy selling the HP Omen 16 for $1,100 reduced from $1,850. Previously, we saw it dip to $1,250 which didn't seem like it could get any lower but, somehow, it did. If you've been waiting for an exceptional laptop deal, this is your chance. By buying the HP Omen 16, you get a laptop from one of the best laptop brands that is fully capable of playing plenty of the latest games.

Saving $750 is the kind of thing you really shouldn't ignore because it makes this laptop a far more affordable proposition for anyone who doesn't want to spend thousands on a gaming rig. The only catch here is that we're not sure how long it's going to stay this price for. Having already been on sale (for more) in recent times, we're guessing time is running out fast. If it seems like the gaming laptop for you, hit the button now. If you're not sure yet, keep reading while we tell you more about what it has to offer.

Read more
Get this HP laptop with a year of Office 365 for only $169
HP Laptop 14

Do you need a basic laptop for your daily tasks? Laptop deals can't get any more affordable than Walmart's offer for the HP Stream 14, which is down to just $169 from its original price of $229 following a $60 discount. The laptop, which comes with one free year of Office 365 to help your productivity, probably won't stay this cheap for long, so if you're interested in this bargain, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If you keep delaying, you're going to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
The specifications of the HP Stream 14 are a far cry from the components of the best laptops, as it's only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It won't be able to handle demanding processes like editing videos and multitasking between several apps, but browsing the internet and typing documents won't be a problem for the HP Stream 14. The laptop's display is also relatively small at just 14 inches, but it's a touchscreen for your convenience, and it keeps the device portable so it will be easy to bring with you during your commute to work or school.

Read more
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $1,500 off
A game playing on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop.

Serious gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop should heavily consider taking advantage of this offer for the Razer Blade 14 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. From $3,500, a $1,500 discount from Razer pulls its price down to $2,000, for amazing value for money considering the power of this machine. You're going to have to make your purchase quick as we're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, so proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 14 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as a powerful, premium, and highly portable gaming laptop. It all starts with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which will let you play the best PC games at the highest settings as the graphics card is paired with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 16GB of RAM. In fact, with these specifications, you'll be all set for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you can stop worrying about setting aside a budget for upgrades and focus on playing the video games that you like.

Read more