Built for business, this HP laptop w/32GB of RAM is almost $1,500 off

There are some massive savings to jump on at HP if you’re in the market for a new laptop. In fact, we’re willing to call this deal on the HP ProBook 450 G10 Notebook one of the best laptop deals of the day. The super capable laptop is made for professionals and businesses, and it’s marked down from $2,547 to a sale price of just $1,149. This is a savings of $1,398 that can be all yours, and the laptop comes with free shipping as well.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 450 G10 Notebook

When it comes to ensuring you get one of the best laptops, you need look no further than the HP name. It’s almost always considered one of the best laptop brands, and with the ProBook 450 G10 Notebook it’s making a case to all working professionals. Whether a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the CEO, the HP ProBook 450 G10 is one of the best laptop options for you. It has some impressive performance specs, boasting an Intel i7 processor and 32GB of RAM. It also has a large 1TB solid state drive that’s both fast and offers plenty of storage space for all of your necessary software.

In addition to its powerful capabilities, one of the features professionals considering the HP ProBook 450 G10 may love is its security priorities. This is the Wolf Pro Security Edition of the ProBook 450 G10, which sees it preconfigured with enterprise-level PC protection for small and medium sized businesses. It also has hardware-enforced HP Sure Click, which protects the laptop from websites and read-only attachments with embedded malware, ransomware, or viruses. Some more practical features of the HP ProBook 450 G10 include Windows 11 preinstalled, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and lots of ports for connecting external hard drives and monitors. This laptop also has an HD webcam built into the display for keeping in touch with colleagues and collaborators.

