You can boost your productivity for a low price of $179, as that’s the cost of the HP Stream 14 laptop from Walmart right now following a $30 discount on its sticker price of $209. The laptop, which comes with access to Microsoft Office 365, isn’t going to stay this cheap for long, so you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on the savings. If you think twice, the bargain may no longer be available by the time you get back to it.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

Every purchase of the HP Stream 14 comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365, which will let you access productivity tools like Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC, so you can already start using the device as soon as you turn it on for the first time — you won’t have to install the operating system yourself.

The HP Stream 14, as you can guess from its name, features a 14-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, tuned dual speakers, and the HP True Vision HD camera with a dual-array digital microphone to let you make video calls. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are on the opposite spectrum of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but still enough for basic tasks like browsing the internet, checking social media, typing documents, and watching streaming shows.

Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14 is currently one of the cheapest laptop deals available online, as the device may be yours for just $179 after a $30 discount on its original price of $209. The value is definitely there though, as you’ll also be getting access to Microsoft Office 365 for a whole year. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain for the HP Stream 14 laptop, there should be no hesitation — add it to your cart and push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations