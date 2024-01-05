While there are laptop deals for high-end machines, there are also offers for cheap devices like the HP Stream 14. From an already affordable original price of $199, it’s currently even cheaper at just $169 following a $30 discount from Walmart. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you think this Windows-powered laptop is perfect for your planned usage for it, don’t hold back from completing your purchase. If you keep delaying the transaction, you may miss the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

The HP Stream 14 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t have any chance of matching the power of the best laptops, but if you’re only thinking about using the device for simple activities such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, then the HP Stream 14 may be all that you need. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, so it will be very familiar for most people, and while it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, you can sign up to cloud storage services for additional space to save your files.

The 14-inch HD screen of the HP Stream 14 is big enough to comfortable view websites and videos, but it’s also small enough to keep the laptop portable. With a battery that can last up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of video playback, you probably won’t run into issues when you use the HP Stream 14 while you’re on the go.

The HP Stream 14 may have a lot of shortcomings in terms of performance, but if you just need a cheap Windows-powered laptop for handling basic tasks, it should be enough to get the job done. From $199, it’s down to only $169 from Walmart, and while the $30 in savings may not look like much, you may as well grab this opportunity to enjoy a discount with your purchase. If you keep your expectations in check with the HP Stream 14, it could prove to be a valuable daily companion, so if you want to try, proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

