Best Buy’s deal of the day is a HP gaming laptop for $500

It’s not often you see gaming laptop deals that dip under $500 but that’s what Best Buy is offering right now. It’s possible to buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for just $500 instead of $800. It’ll still play many of the latest games, too providing you don’t mind tweaking the detail level. Excited to finally be able to afford a gaming laptop? Of course, you are! Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

At this kind of price, it’s important to acknowledge that the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop won’t be as high-end as the very best gaming laptops. It’s still well-made and ideal for the price range, but it is relying on older tech. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We’re delighted to see it offer so much storage space as many laptops around this price might simply stick with 256GB, which would be pretty low for juggling many game installs at once.

For the graphics card, there’s the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 which is a reliable card but one that’s showing its age now. You’ll be able to play most games but you’re likely to need to adjust the detail level or even the resolution you’re playing at to avoid frame rate issues. On a better note, the laptop does have a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate to cut down on motion blur problems. It also has micro-edge bezels and anti-glare properties to ensure better looks.

HP is one of the best laptop brands due to its attention to detail so it has audio by Bang & Olufsen along with a HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. There’s also HP Fast Charge support, so you can get from 0% battery life to 50% in just 30 minutes. The backlit keyboard also has a numeric keypad to keep many people happy.

Usually priced at $800, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to $500 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A great deal for anyone looking to save big while still scoring a cheaper gaming laptop, it’s likely to be the ideal addition for many student dorms or similar. Buy it now before the deal ends.

