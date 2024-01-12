This HP gaming laptop is definitely cheaper than you think

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming laptop because Best Buy is offering the HP Victus 15 for a very affordable price of $580, following a $320 discount on its sticker price of $900. It’s rare for gamers to get the chance to buy a decent machine for this cheap, so if you’re interested, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time. There’s always high demand for gaming laptop deals with amazing value like this one, so stocks may be gone sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

The HP Victus 15 is one of HP’s attempts at making an affordable gaming laptop, and it definitely succeeds. For a relatively low price that’s even cheaper with this offer from Best Buy, you’ll get decent performance with the device’s 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to beat the highest tiers of the best gaming laptops in terms of speed and power, but the HP Victus 15 will be more than enough to enjoy today’s best PC games without having to worry if your machine passes the minimum requirements.

You’ll enjoy sharp details, bright colors, and smooth movements when playing video games on the HP Victus 15’s 15.6-inch display as it comes with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, while audio is taken care of by its HP Dual Speakers that feature HP Audio Boost and custom tuning by B&O experts. The gaming laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in its 512GB SSD that should provide ample storage space for multiple AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs.

Not all laptop deals are designed for gamers, so you’ll want a device like the HP Victus 15. Originally priced at $900, the gaming laptop is down to just $580, for savings of $320 that you can spend on more video games and accessories. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain before it gets removed though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite titles on the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, you should push through with your purchase without hesitation.

