 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP is practically giving away this QHD conferencing display

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display on a white background.
HP

Not all monitor deals will get you a display that’s designed for conferencing purposes. If you were hoping to get one for cheap, check out this offer from HP — a $359 discount for the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display that pulls its price down to a very affordable $150 from its original price of $509. This 70% discount will only be available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested in this screen, there should be no hesitation with your purchase. Add it to your cart and push forward with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display

HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display is equipped with helpful conferencing features, such as a 5MP webcam and noise-cancelling microphones so that you’ll look and sound crystal clear during your online meetings, and recessed speakers that are located within the screen’s borderless frame to help you follow discussions closely. The monitor is also equipped with HP Presence, which will let you access conferencing solutions that enable seamless connections, meeting optimizations, and real-time insights.

As a monitor for your daily tasks, the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display offers Quad HD resolution, an up to 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time on its 24-inch screen for sharp details and smooth animations while you work on your projects. There are on-screen controls for any adjustments that you need to make, and you can adjust its height, tilt, swivel, and pivot to be able to place it in the perfect position for comfortable viewing over the course of your workday.

Related

The HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display is built for a specific purpose, and if it’s exactly what you need, then you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for a very cheap price. It’s on sale from HP at 70% off, so you’ll only have to pay $150 instead of its regular price of $509. The $359 in savings won’t remain online for long though, so you’re going to have to complete the transaction for the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! This HP 17-inch laptop is discounted from $500 to $290
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

If you want to buy a laptop with a relatively large screen but you don't want to break the bank with your purchase, then you should set your sights on the HP Laptop 17z. It already provides amazing value for money at its original price of $500, but HP is currently selling the laptop with a $210 discount so it's down to a more affordable $290. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most interesting laptop deals in the market right now, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
The appeal of 17-inch laptops comes not just from their larger display compared their peers, but also the additional space for their keyboard for a more comfortable typing experience. The HP Laptop 17z is one of the more affordable ways of enjoying these benefits, with a 17.3-inch screen offering HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a full-size island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad just like the traditional keyboards for desktop computers.

Read more
This powerhouse of an HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is $3,100 off today
Someone using the HP Zbook Studio.

For a laptop that will be able to handle every type of task that you throw at it, you can't go wrong with the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation. Its 14-inch model is on sale from HP with a very attractive $3,100 discount on its original price of $4,549, so you'll only have to pay $1,449 for this powerful machine. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the largest savings that you can currently get from laptop deals, you'll have to hurry in completing your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation
The HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation challenges the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A500 graphics card, and a whopping 64GB of RAM. According to our guide on how much RAM do you need, that much is for enthusiasts and purpose-built workstations, for careers such as engineers and professional multimedia editors. If you require high-level performance for your tasks for work or school, you can be sure that the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation won't let you down.

Read more
Today’s best tech deals: AirPods, HP gaming PC under $600, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early

If you still have some loose ends for your Christmas shopping, the good news is that there's no shortage of tech deals from different retailers. No matter your budget, you'll be able to purchase gifts for your friends and family members, and even for yourself, through discounts on products like the 3rd-generation Apple AirPods, the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, and many more.

With the holiday season fast approaching, stocks of the most popular products aren't expected to last much longer, and deliveries will soon start suffering from delays as shipping channels get congested. To avoid all this hassle, you shouldn't take up too much time in thinking about whether a product is worth buying. If you see a deal that you like, you should click the Buy Now button immediately, to secure stocks and to make sure that the item arrives at your doorstep in time for Christmas.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) -- $130, was $250

Read more