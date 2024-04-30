HP is practically giving away this QHD conferencing display

Not all monitor deals will get you a display that’s designed for conferencing purposes. If you were hoping to get one for cheap, check out this offer from HP — a $359 discount for the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display that pulls its price down to a very affordable $150 from its original price of $509. This 70% discount will only be available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested in this screen, there should be no hesitation with your purchase. Add it to your cart and push forward with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display

HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display is equipped with helpful conferencing features, such as a 5MP webcam and noise-cancelling microphones so that you’ll look and sound crystal clear during your online meetings, and recessed speakers that are located within the screen’s borderless frame to help you follow discussions closely. The monitor is also equipped with HP Presence, which will let you access conferencing solutions that enable seamless connections, meeting optimizations, and real-time insights.

As a monitor for your daily tasks, the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display offers Quad HD resolution, an up to 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time on its 24-inch screen for sharp details and smooth animations while you work on your projects. There are on-screen controls for any adjustments that you need to make, and you can adjust its height, tilt, swivel, and pivot to be able to place it in the perfect position for comfortable viewing over the course of your workday.

The HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display is built for a specific purpose, and if it’s exactly what you need, then you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for a very cheap price. It’s on sale from HP at 70% off, so you’ll only have to pay $150 instead of its regular price of $509. The $359 in savings won’t remain online for long though, so you’re going to have to complete the transaction for the HP Z24m G3 QHD conferencing display as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of it.

Editors' Recommendations