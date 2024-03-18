If you want a top-tier display to go with your gaming PC, check out the 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD curved gaming monitor. Not only will it be a worthy screen for your powerful gaming desktop, but it’s also currently on sale from Walmart with a $471 discount that nearly halves its price to just $529 from $1,000. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, but like most monitor deals of this caliber, it will probably end sooner than you think. Buy it now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD curved gaming monitor

Gamers who are playing the best PC games should have a screen that will let you appreciate modern graphics. That’s certainly the case with the 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD curved gaming monitor, as its quad HD resolution promises sharp details and lifelike colors, while its curved screen fills your peripheral vision for more immersive gameplay. The gaming monitor also features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is at the top of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range, and 1ms response time. With these specifications, you’ll enjoy smooth movements and quick reaction times, which are extremely important in multiplayer matches.

The nearly bezel-less design of the 34-inch LG UltraGear QHD curved gaming monitor eliminates the distractions caused by a screen’s borders, while its support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming monitor’s stand comes with adjustable tilt and height, so you can find the best position for the screen so that you’ll be comfortable even after hours of playing.

