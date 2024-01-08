For a laptop that will be able to handle every type of task that you throw at it, you can’t go wrong with the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation. Its 14-inch model is on sale from HP with a very attractive $3,100 discount on its original price of $4,549, so you’ll only have to pay $1,449 for this powerful machine. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the largest savings that you can currently get from laptop deals, you’ll have to hurry in completing your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation

The HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation challenges the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A500 graphics card, and a whopping 64GB of RAM. According to our guide on how much RAM do you need, that much is for enthusiasts and purpose-built workstations, for careers such as engineers and professional multimedia editors. If you require high-level performance for your tasks for work or school, you can be sure that the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation won’t let you down.

The 14-inch display of the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation offers WUXGA resolution for a sharp and bright look at your projects, and the laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for all of your files. It also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you’ll be able to access the more advanced features of the popular operating system. This version of the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation is the Wolf Pro Security Edition, which means it comes with a comprehensive suite of features that will make sure you and your data are always protected.

The HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that will be able to meet the needs of all kinds of professionals and students, is on sale from HP at $3,100 off. The discount pulls its price down to just $1,449 from $4,549, but there’s no telling how long you’ve got before it disappears. If you want to get the HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction right now, as there’s a chance that tomorrow may already be too late.

