Impressively, it’s possible to buy a gaming desktop for less than $500 and still be able to play Diablo 4. Right now, that’s the pick of the gaming PC deals going on at Walmart with the HP Victus 15L. Saving $120 off the regular price of $599, is this a deal that’s too good to be true? A little. This won’t be a powerhouse of a gaming system and you’ll need to temper your expectations and rely on adjusting detail levels downwards. Still, if you’re on a tight budget and want to play some of the latest games, keep reading to see if the HP Victus 15L is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

The HP Victus 15L is a smaller gaming desktop than most, but packs in an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card. None of this gets close to competing with the best gaming desktops. This is exactly what you would expect from this price range, but you’ll be surprised at what it can play.

For instance, the HP Victus 15L matches the minimum requirements for Diablo 4 so you can play it. That’s assuming you don’t mind slower loading times, turning down the detail level and generally not expecting too much. While its processor matches the recommended requirements, the graphics card and memory amount is too low. Still, on a medium detail level, you should achieve 100-105 FPS with 1080p resolution.

If you don’t mind playing Call of Duty: Warzone at low detail levels, that’s achievable too although it’s almost certainly going to be the only game you can have installed at any time due to its high hard drive requirements. On the plus side, the HP Victus 15L matches the recommended requirements for Fortnite.

Anything more high-end like Elden Ring or Hogwarts Legacy is out of the question here, but if you simply need a basic gaming rig to play a couple of vital titles, this is a good bet. It has all the essentials you need. Just add one of the best gaming monitors but focus on one of the more budget-friendly ones as you won’t need anything capable of playing more than 1080p resolution games.

Be prepared to make some compromises and you can play Diablo 4 and other recent releases with the HP Victus 15L. Currently available on sale at Walmart for $479, reduced from $599, this is a good choice if you still want to play games without spending much. Just don’t be surprised if your gaming needs outgrow it in time. If you can afford it, go with something more high-end now rather than later.

