Don’t miss your chance to get this HP gaming PC under $500

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC is seeing a super low price at Walmart today, as it’s currently marked down to just $479. This is a great gaming PC for entry level and gamers or gamers on a budget, as it offers some decent specs, an affordable price, and ample room for upgrades as you are able to throw more money at it along the way. With this deal you’ll save $71, as the Victus 15L would regularly cost $550. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming PC

All gamers want as much performance they can get their hands on, and while this build of the HP Victus 15L stands closer to entry level gaming specs, it’s quite a haul for its price point. It has a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 processor that combines with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage space. These will get you going with any of the best PC games you hope to take on, and a Radeon RX6400 graphics card will chip in for some heavy lifting as well. This gaming PC also features an advanced cooling system that will allow all of this hardware to perform at peak performance for long stretches of gaming time.

Like all of the best gaming PCs, the HP Victus 15L is designed to be with you for the long haul. It has a sleek, minimalist design that’s modular at heart and ready to pop open for upgrades and expansion as your gaming needs and budgets change. If at any point along the way you decide you want to add to the included 8GB of RAM you can do so, or if if the need to swap out graphics cards or even solid state drives comes along, you’ll be able to do that. too. The HP Victus 15L is compact as far gaming PCs, and fits well on desks and in small cabinet spaces.

While this build of the HP Victus 15L would regularly set you back $550, today you can grab it for just $479 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $71, and free shipping is included with your purchase. In many areas you can even pick it up at your nearest Walmart the same day you make your purchase.

