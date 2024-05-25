 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop is only $700 for Memorial Day weekend

The rear view of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re going to pick up a new gaming laptop, then you may want to opt for one of the best laptop brands on the market, and with names like Alienware and Lenovo in the mix, there’s quite the competition. That said, HP makes some great gaming laptops as well, and if you’re looking to upgrade or buy something new, this early Memorial Day sale on the Victus 15 is worth considering, especially with the sort of specs you get under the hood. While this configuration usually goes for $1,000, HP has discounted it down to just $700, so you save yourself an extra $300 with this deal.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15

One of the most important things when it comes to any gaming computer is the GPU, and we’re happy to report that this HP Victus 15 comes with an RTX 3050, which is a solid entry-level GPU that’s good for casual, indie, and older games. That said, you can do an upgrade to an RTX 4050 for an extra $90, which we’d strongly suggest since it gives you a bit more power, plus access to DLS 3, a tech that some games have implemented to get smoother framerates. Another thing we’d probably suggest as a must-have upgrade is going from the base 8GB to 16GB, and at $70, it’s well worth it in the long run for a higher quality of life.

In terms of processing power, you get an Intel Core i5-13500H, a solid mid-range CPU that should handle most games and day-to-day tasks just fine. You could upgrade to an Intel Core i7-13700H, but at the cost of $170, it’s probably not worth it, especially if you aren’t playing any processor-heavy games or doing tasks that require a lot of CPU power, such as music production. As for the screen, it’s 15.6 inches and runs a 1920 x 1080 with a 250-nit peak brightness, which is borderline ok, but it might struggle with direct lighting. If you end up upgrading the GPU, it might also be worth upgrading the screen to the 144Hz version for an extra $25, although it might be worth doing it regardless because it will also give you a smoother overall experience.

When it comes to budget-friendly gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15 is a surprisingly solid entry, and with the $300 discount from HP, you can certainly re-invest that back into a couple of good upgrades. That said, be sure to check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals as well.

