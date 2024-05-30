If you’re a remote worker that likes to take to the local coffeeshops or bookstores to get a bit of extra work in, what are you going to take with you? A mobile workstation, and especially one that is on sale, is a great answer. And today you can get the HP ZBook Firefly 14 inch G10 Mobile Workstation for just $1,109. That’s an incredible $2,162 off. To state it again, this is a $3,271 laptop that you can get right now for $1,109. If that sounds too good to be true, go check and see if the deal is still active by going to the HP website via the button below. This is a laptop deal that you can’t miss if you really want to upgrade your mobile work life, but if you can spare a moment, keep reading to learn all of the details and our take.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Firefly

This version of the HP ZBook Firefly has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You’ll also enjoy its 14 inch anti-glare WUXGA screen. It has multiple USB-C ports for modern equipment, alongside USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port. All of this is alongside ports for memory as well, as this is a workstation meant to power you through your workday.

And everything about the HP ZBook Firefly nods to heightened work conditions. Subtle changes like using a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the usual 16:9 give you 11% more vertical content on the page, that means you get more words and data lists fitting on one screen. And, speaking of more, the processor is made to handle multiple large files and strong programs open simultaneously. Finally, as a laptop for business, you’ll be happy that it performs well in virtual meetings as well with AI-enhanced meeting software. Your 5MP webcam will auto-frame and adjust settings to give your best face even in dim circumstances while AI noise suppression will keep the coffee house out of your new client meeting.

As a refresher, this laptop is usually $3,271, near the highest you would pay for any laptop, including gaming laptops from the likes of MSI with a 4090 inside. But right now, you can get yours for just $1,109 after this deal that slashes the price by $2,162 is applied. Tap the button below to pick yours up today.

