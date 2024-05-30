 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP ZBook laptop has an insane discount — over $2,000 off

By
The HP ZBook Firefly G10 Mobile Workstation laptop on a white background.
HP

If you’re a remote worker that likes to take to the local coffeeshops or bookstores to get a bit of extra work in, what are you going to take with you? A mobile workstation, and especially one that is on sale, is a great answer. And today you can get the HP ZBook Firefly 14 inch G10 Mobile Workstation for just $1,109. That’s an incredible $2,162 off. To state it again, this is a $3,271 laptop that you can get right now for $1,109. If that sounds too good to be true, go check and see if the deal is still active by going to the HP website via the button below. This is a laptop deal that you can’t miss if you really want to upgrade your mobile work life, but if you can spare a moment, keep reading to learn all of the details and our take.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Firefly

This version of the HP ZBook Firefly has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You’ll also enjoy its 14 inch anti-glare WUXGA screen. It has multiple USB-C ports for modern equipment, alongside USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port. All of this is alongside ports for memory as well, as this is a workstation meant to power you through your workday.

And everything about the HP ZBook Firefly nods to heightened work conditions. Subtle changes like using a 16:10 aspect ratio instead of the usual 16:9 give you 11% more vertical content on the page, that means you get more words and data lists fitting on one screen. And, speaking of more, the processor is made to handle multiple large files and strong programs open simultaneously. Finally, as a laptop for business, you’ll be happy that it performs well in virtual meetings as well with AI-enhanced meeting software. Your 5MP webcam will auto-frame and adjust settings to give your best face even in dim circumstances while AI noise suppression will keep the coffee house out of your new client meeting.

Related

As a refresher, this laptop is usually $3,271, near the highest you would pay for any laptop, including gaming laptops from the likes of MSI with a 4090 inside. But right now, you can get yours for just $1,109 after this deal that slashes the price by $2,162 is applied. Tap the button below to pick yours up today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This MSI ‘starter’ gaming laptop is discounted to $550 at Best Buy
The MSI GF63 gaming laptop against a white background.

While some of the best gaming laptops can cost thousands of dollars, you don't necessarily have to pay an arm and a leg to get yourself one. In fact, there are some solid options for entry-level gaming laptops that are very budget-friendly, like the MSI THIN GF63. While it's not that powerful, it does have a great discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $550 from the usual $700, which saves you $150 in the process.

Why you should buy the MSI Thin GF63
One of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and in this case, the MSI Thin GF63 comes with a slightly older GPU, the RTX 2050, which is admittedly an older card, but if you're not expected to play the latest AAA, that's not an issue. As an older card, you can expect something along the lines of medium settings at 1080p for older titles and some free-to-play games, so it's a good starter option to get you going. The screen is a solid 15.6 inches with an FHD resolution, and it even has a 144Hz refresh rate, although that's going to be difficult to hit even with graphical compromises.

Read more
Lenovo ThinkPad deals: Save over $1,000 on the classic laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands in the industry, with a huge selection of laptops to pick from. One of its most well-known lineups is the ThinkPad series, which is generally targeted towards work and school but is perfectly fine to be used for day-to-day use as well, especially since ThinkPads tend to be light and thin. To that end, we've gone out and found our favorite laptop deals on various ThinkPad laptops so you can get the best laptops at a price that will give you the most bang for your buck. Or, if none of the ThinkPad options below do it for you, be sure to check out some of these Lenovo laptop deals instead.
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 3) — $600, was $1,839

Affordability isn’t always front and center with the ThinkPad L14, but this deal sees its price dropped into the range of many of the best budget laptops. This makes it a bit of a steal, as you’ll be getting an AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of super speedy solid state hard drive capacity. The ThinkPad L14 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, and it has a fingerprint reader for security. You’ll also get all-day battery life with the L14, and it even has built-in 4G LTE connectivity so you can always stay up and running like a smartphone.

Read more
Get this LaserJet printer for $119 in HP’s Memorial Day sale
HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3101fdw printer looks nice on a white stand beside plants.

With the big shift to working from home, printers have become an important part of everyday life, even if you don't really use one regularly, and while some of the best printers from the best printer brands can be very expensive, some budget-friendly versions are not. So, if you don't do a ton of printing on a day-to-day basis, a budget printer like the HP LaserJet M209dw is the way to go, and there's even a solid Memorial Day discount on it directly from HP. While it usually goes for $149, you can grab it now for just $119, which is a nice $30 knocked off the price.

Why you should buy the HP LaserJet M209dw Printer
The HP LaserJet M209dw is a monochrome printing laser that's great for things like text documents or even character sheets for those who want to play tabletop roleplaying games. It can print at a very impressive 30 ppm, so your prints will be done relatively quickly, while the monthly recommended print volume of between 200 and 2,000 pages should be more than enough for most needs. The 600 x 600 dpi resolution isn't too bad, although it is on the lower end, which is to be expected at this price point.

Read more