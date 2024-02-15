 Skip to main content
This HP business laptop just had its price slashed by 62%

Jennifer Allen
By
A HP ZBook Studio G8 sits on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP has one of the best laptop deals for business owners looking to expand their tech arsenal. Currently, you can buy the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation for $1,079 saving a frankly ridiculous $1,771 off the original price of $2,850. A great system for anyone establishing their business and wanting reliable hardware as they work, let’s take a look at its specs and check out why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation

HP is one of the best laptop brands particularly when it comes to business purposes. With the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation, you’re getting all the core specifications you could need at this price. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Understandably for a business laptop, the graphics card isn’t impressive being simply an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM, but the 15.6-inch full HD screen looks good with 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties.

Other features include a 5MP HD IR webcam along with a full-size backlit keyboard that has a numeric keypad, as well as dual stereo speakers and dual array digital microphones. There are also a plethora of ports including Ethernet, USB-A, one HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone/microphone combo, Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C, and two extra USB-A ports on the other side. The keyboard has a fingerprint reader to enhance your security needs but the highlight there is HP Wolf Pro Security Edition software which lasts three years. It provides system safeguards like HP Sure Start which is the industry’s first self-healing BIOS so your device is locked down tight.

Likely to be one of the best laptops for business users, the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation is a great buy for small business owners. It has all the core components you could need right down to Windows 11 Pro. It usually costs $2,850 but right now, you can buy it from HP directly for a much more affordable $1,079. A chunky saving of $1,771, this is the ideal time to buy the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation. Check it out now while stock lasts.

