Digital Trends
Computing

Drink up, Intel’s Whiskey Lake 8th-gen CPUs are coming to Chromebooks

Jon Martindale
By

Intel’s new-generation of U-series processors are making their way to Chromebooks in the near future, bringing native support for gigabit Wi-Fi and the option of LTE cellular data connectivity. As a result, Chrome OS devices that are configured with the new chips will be more connected than ever before. Thanks to low power requirements they could help extend the battery life of the lean notebooks as well.

Intel debuted its Whiskey Lake CPUs at the end of August, highlighting their improved connectivity, as well as the smart-assistant benefits of their companion Y-Series processors. It’s the U-Series though, with its wireless networking capabilities, that has been spotted in the Chromium repository, as per Chrome Unboxed.

The first Chromebook to sport the new CPUs is code-named “Sarien” and is said to be in the early stages of development, so it isn’t expected for some time. However, we can speculate about the kind of hardware it will contain. Although Chromebooks are typically leaner devices than their Windows counterparts, Google’s Pixelbook proved an exception there and the U-Series does have a couple of decently powerful options. Alongside the dual-core i3-8145U which turbos up to 3.9GHz, there is also the option of a quad-core i5-8265U which supports hyperthreading for up to eight simultaneous threads.

If Sarien proves to be a high-end Chromebook, the developers could always fit it with a Core i7-8565U. That chip sports four cores and eight threads, and can be clocked up to 4.6GHz — though that seems a little unlikely for a Chromebook as the chip is expensive at more than $400. Its thermal design power requirements can reach 25w, too, which isn’t ideal for a small-form-factor laptop.

Chrome Unboxed expects we won’t see the new, Whiskey Lake-powered Chromebook until the second quarter of 2019 at the earliest, but it does highlight how encouraging this is. Chromebooks are being made with brand-new hardware and that’s promising for anyone considering one for their next laptop upgrade. They can enjoy the benefits of the latest and greatest and still use the lean Chrome OS platform.

If you can’t wait and just want a great Chromebook right now, check out our breakdown of the best Chromebooks of 2018.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2018 Mac mini: Here's everything we know
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Here’s how the new MacBook Air could’ve blown us away, but didn’t

Apple announced a new MacBook Air, and while we're happy to see an update to the aging laptop, there are a number of features Apple could have introduced that would have brought us onboard. Here's what we wanted to see, and didn't.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple Macbook Air
Computing

It’s finally here. Apple’s new MacBook Air has Touch ID and Retina for $1,199

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Apple officially revealed a new MacBook Air during an October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York. The latest Apple laptop is available on November 7 and costs $1,200. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mac mini 2018 features 23
Computing

It's been four years since the last Mac mini. Was the wait worth it?

Apple launched a new Mac Mini 2018 during its October event, which now comes in a Space Grey colorway to match the iMac Pro. Here's what everything we know about the new Mac Mini, including the price, release date, features, and specs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple mac mini 8th gen 64gb macmini 01
Computing

New Apple Mac Mini packs four- and six-core CPUs with up to 64GB memory for $800

Apple's new Mac Mini is the most powerful compact desktop it's ever created. With up to six cores on an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 64GB of memory, it's environmentally friendly too, with 100 percent recycled aluminum.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple's October 30 iPad and Mac event
Mobile

New Macs, a faster iPad Pro, and higher prices – Here’s what Apple announced

Apple has pulled out all the stops and updated some seriously deserving lines. From new Macs to the amazingly redesigned iPad Pro, here's everything Apple announced at its October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new macbook four ways apple air retina 2018 event 2 700x467 c
Computing

Apple MacBook Air (2018) vs. Apple MacBook: What's the best thin Mac?

This year, Apple's MacBook Air got a powerful internal upgrade, but the redesign makes it slimmer and lighter. So should you get the MacBook Air over the MacBook? We'll compare both notebook's major features and help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Product Review

The new Mac mini gets six cores, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a huge price jump

After four years, Apple has finally updated its Mac Mini. The new Mac Mini (2018) has a lot more connectivity, ranging from four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C to two USB-A ports. It’s also a good deal more powerful.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
new macbook air 2018 retina 4
Computing

Want Apple's super-slim MacBook Air? Here's what to know before you buy

Apple's new MacBook Air is now available for purchase starting at $1,199. If you want one, you'll want to know how to configure it, and if the Air is the right Mac for you. Our guide will help you make the right MacBook purchase.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
new macbook air 2018 2
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes which distinguish the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 15 radeon vega 20 vega20
Computing

Apple’s MacBook Pro 15 gets an upgrade with AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics

New MacBook Pro 15 buyers will soon be able to opt for a more capable AMD graphics chip under the hood. The Radeon Pro Vega 20 has more compute units than even AMD's APU cores, offering decent gaming performance in a MacBook Pro.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

3 things we like about the new MacBook Air, and 2 things we don't

Apple has announced a new MacBook Air, bringing an update that we've been anticipating for many years. Here are three things we really like about what Apple has delivered, and two things we're less excited about.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Product Review

Nice but needlessly expensive, the new Macbook Air is the Starbucks of laptops

Apple has finally given the MacBook Air a proper redesign, with slimmer bezels around the screen, a Retina display, Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad, and Thunderbolt USB-C ports. The price has jumped, though, to $1,200.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

How does the new MacBook Air stand up against the best Windows 10 laptop?

This year, the MacBook Air got a huge refresh, making it closer in size to the compact XPS 13. Both wildly popular 13-inch notebooks run Intel's 8th-Generation processors. If you're shopping for a notebook, we'll help you decide.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Here's what you need to know before buying a Mac Mini

Apple gave the Mac Mini a big refresh this year. The compact desktop packs a powerful punch sure to please prosumers, but at $799, the Mac Mini's higher starting price may be less appealing to budget-conscious shoppers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen