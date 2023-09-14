You cannot beat the hardware packed inside a gaming PC or desktop when it comes to bang for your buck or lots of power. Yes, there are powerful laptops, but almost always, they won’t match up or go toe-to-toe with a comparable desktop. That’s especially true if you’re trying to play one of the latest games like Starfield, which is pretty graphics and hardware demanding. Unfortunately, desktops can also be expensive unless you’re regularly shopping for the best gaming PC deals, which can get you quite a discount. Every once in a while, a deal pops up that’s worth calling out separately, much like the one Lenovo is offering right now on its bestselling and impressive Legion Tower 7i Gen 8. Featuring an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 system RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU — with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM — you can grab this bad boy for $2,510 today, which is 25% off, or a discount of $840. Hurry, though. It’s almost sold out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

In terms of value, this tower is packed from chassis side to chassis side with some incredible power. Let’s start with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. It has 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, which is plenty of power to run all of the latest games on high settings or above, at 1440p and beyond. Of course, we all know a good GPU needs a good CPU to match, and Lenovo packed in the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900KF Processor, which features e-cores with clock speeds up to 4.30 GHz and p-cores with clock speeds up to 5.40 GHz. As if that wasn’t enough, they tossed in 32GB of DDR5-5600Mhz of system memory, which is the fastest on the market right now, and 32GB is a fantastic amount, too.

There’s a lot more to get excited about. A 1TB solid-state drive offers plenty of storage right off the bat, which you can always upgrade by adding more drives if you need more space. But the SSD technology means you’ll get faster loading times in games and much faster boot times as well. A 250-watt 360mm liquid cooling system will keep the entire system at optimal temperatures. Plus, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 offer all of the wireless connectivity you could ever want, right out of the box.

It’s all tucked neatly inside a gorgeous yet minimalistic case, with RGB fans that are tasteful yet not too vibrant. You know what I’m talking about — those cases that just vomit rainbow-colored neon like someone couldn’t get enough lighting for their dank gaming cave. This is not that.

Pair it with a nice keyboard and mouse and you’re off to the races. And it’s all yours for just $2,510 for a limited time, normally $3,350. That means you’re saving $840 with this deal. But again, it’s almost sold out, so if you have any interest at all you need to head over to Lenovo as soon as possible and add this beast to your cart. You won’t regret it.

