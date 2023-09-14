 Skip to main content
One of Lenovo’s bestselling gaming PCs is $840 off right now

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen8 side view of tower product image.
You cannot beat the hardware packed inside a gaming PC or desktop when it comes to bang for your buck or lots of power. Yes, there are powerful laptops, but almost always, they won’t match up or go toe-to-toe with a comparable desktop. That’s especially true if you’re trying to play one of the latest games like Starfield, which is pretty graphics and hardware demanding. Unfortunately, desktops can also be expensive unless you’re regularly shopping for the best gaming PC deals, which can get you quite a discount. Every once in a while, a deal pops up that’s worth calling out separately, much like the one Lenovo is offering right now on its bestselling and impressive Legion Tower 7i Gen 8. Featuring an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 system RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU — with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM — you can grab this bad boy for $2,510 today, which is 25% off, or a discount of $840. Hurry, though. It’s almost sold out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

In terms of value, this tower is packed from chassis side to chassis side with some incredible power. Let’s start with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. It has 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, which is plenty of power to run all of the latest games on high settings or above, at 1440p and beyond. Of course, we all know a good GPU needs a good CPU to match, and Lenovo packed in the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900KF Processor, which features e-cores with clock speeds up to 4.30 GHz and p-cores with clock speeds up to 5.40 GHz. As if that wasn’t enough, they tossed in 32GB of DDR5-5600Mhz of system memory, which is the fastest on the market right now, and 32GB is a fantastic amount, too.

There’s a lot more to get excited about. A 1TB solid-state drive offers plenty of storage right off the bat, which you can always upgrade by adding more drives if you need more space. But the SSD technology means you’ll get faster loading times in games and much faster boot times as well. A 250-watt 360mm liquid cooling system will keep the entire system at optimal temperatures. Plus, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 offer all of the wireless connectivity you could ever want, right out of the box.

It’s all tucked neatly inside a gorgeous yet minimalistic case, with RGB fans that are tasteful yet not too vibrant. You know what I’m talking about — those cases that just vomit rainbow-colored neon like someone couldn’t get enough lighting for their dank gaming cave. This is not that.

Pair it with a nice keyboard and mouse and you’re off to the races. And it’s all yours for just $2,510 for a limited time, normally $3,350. That means you’re saving $840 with this deal. But again, it’s almost sold out, so if you have any interest at all you need to head over to Lenovo as soon as possible and add this beast to your cart. You won’t regret it.

Save $400 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 for a limited time
The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.

HP has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone happy with slightly older tech. Today, you can buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop for $1,200 saving $400 off the regular price of $1,600. A great saving on an equally great gaming desktop, here's a quick look at what it offers. Hit the buy button if it feels like the one for you.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
HP has made some of the best gaming desktops over the years and the HP Omen 40L reflects that level of expertise. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. While the 40-series is the latest range of graphic cards from Nvidia, the 30-series continues to be more than powerful enough for many gamers.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $300 off at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

You can't really beat gaming laptop deals that also relate to some of the best gaming laptops around right now. That's the case today with $300 of the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,600 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $1,300 with that $300 saving being a huge chunk of change to enjoy. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, this is one that's worth paying attention to. We're here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
One of the best gaming laptops around, especially if you want a small and portable gaming setup, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has everything you could want in this price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $230 off the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on a desk, with a monitor behind it.

A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and right now you can land a deal on a good one. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is going for just $700 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $230 from its regular price of $930. It even comes with a free Type Cover and one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers even more savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Whether you’re looking to take home a computing device that competes with the best tablets, or you’re looking for an alternative to the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ should be a top consideration. While Microsoft’s newest option, the Surface Pro 9, is meant to take on the Apple iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 7+ is meant for tablet users looking for some great features on a budget. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive, the Surface Pro 7+ is a great value option. All of these combine to provide a responsive, speedy experience, and to provide plenty of storage space for all of your favorite games, apps, and digital content.

Read more