Save $100 on this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook for Presidents Day

Bruce Brown
Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.

You can start now if you’ve been waiting for the first sizable sales event of the year to shop for the best laptop deals. The 2023 Presidents Day sales are in full swing with a full slate of laptop deals from the major brands for all purposes. You won’t find a better deal than Lenovo’s sale for its IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Powered by an Intel CPU and a 15.6-inch display, this versatile 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for just $329, a $100 discount from the usual $429 list price. Whether you’re shopping for a laptop for a student, for remote working, or for more casual use, buy this Lenovo laptop for its multitasking capabilities, long battery life, and bargain price. Inventory levels could be an issue at this price, so don’t hesitate.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo Presidents Day sale includes a full range of laptop models and price savings, but the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook deal can’t be beaten for its multi-purpose design. You can use the IdeaPad Flex 3i as a conventional laptop, a tablet with a backward display, or in a tent mode for presentations or to enjoy streaming videos. In addition, Intel CPU power and onboard UHD graphics processing drive IdeaPad’s 15.6-inch diagonal-measure touch screen display in 1920 by 1080 pixel full HD resolution for productivity software, browsing, and video play.

Weighing in at only 4.2 pounds, the 15-inch IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook is easy to carry whether you’re going to a department meeting, a coffee shop, or your family room. If you’re taking a trip and want to use your laptop while flying, open the IdeaPad and flip the screen to tablet mode so you won’t be concerned about the shallow tray table. Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth wireless keep you connected. The IdeaPad has a keyboard with a number pad for convenient numeric data entry. There is an integrated HD camera and an array microphone for video calls. The camera includes a privacy shutter to control video access during calls and any other time.

There are other Lenovo laptop deals for less than $500 in the Presidents Day 2023 sale, but the IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 $329 deal is the sweet spot for anyone looking for an all-purpose laptop. Save $100 off the standard $429 price with this deal, but don’t delay because supplies may be limited.

Save $400 on the HP Spectre x360 with this Presidents Day deal
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 10:30AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

There are plenty of laptop deals going on thanks to it being Presidents Day with HP currently hosting a fantastic sale. Right now, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for $800 saving you $450 off the regular price of $1,250. This is a flash sale offer so it ends in under 24 hours. One of the better HP laptop deals, you'll need to be quick to snag this excellent bargain. Let's take a quick look at why it's worth it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Chromebook is $100 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 8:45AM
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.

If you're looking for great value Chromebook deals, Lenovo has an excellent one on its Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. Normally priced at $430, it's down to $330 for a strictly limited time only. A saving of $100 or 23%, this is the ideal time to dive into one of the more inexpensive yet strongly recommended laptop deals out there. Let's take a look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
One of the best Chromebooks out there, if you simply need an effective laptop without the need for Windows, this is it. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 has everything you could need for the price as expected from one of the best laptop brands. It has a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That's a chunky amount of storage for any Chromebook so there's plenty of space for all your files without necessarily relying on cloud storage all the time.

This HP 28-inch 4K monitor is $100 off in the Presidents Day sales
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 20, 2023 8:15AM
HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

Upgrading your computer setup doesn't end after taking advantage of desktop computer deals, as you'll also need to purchase a monitor that will give justice to the new machine's capabilities. The 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor is a great option, especially with HP's $100 discount as part of its Presidents Day sales that pulls its price down to a more affordable $350 from its sticker price of $450.

Why you should buy the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor
Whether you'll be mostly be working on creative projects, building reports, watching streaming content, or all of the above, you'll get the best quality with the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor. It features a 28-inch display, which falls within the recommended sizes by our computer monitor buying guide, with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range so that you can clearly see even the smallest of details of whatever's on the screen. With factory color calibration, you'll enjoy accurate and vivid colors when dealing with web graphics, print, or photography.

