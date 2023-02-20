Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can start now if you’ve been waiting for the first sizable sales event of the year to shop for the best laptop deals. The 2023 Presidents Day sales are in full swing with a full slate of laptop deals from the major brands for all purposes. You won’t find a better deal than Lenovo’s sale for its IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Powered by an Intel CPU and a 15.6-inch display, this versatile 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for just $329, a $100 discount from the usual $429 list price. Whether you’re shopping for a laptop for a student, for remote working, or for more casual use, buy this Lenovo laptop for its multitasking capabilities, long battery life, and bargain price. Inventory levels could be an issue at this price, so don’t hesitate.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo Presidents Day sale includes a full range of laptop models and price savings, but the Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook deal can’t be beaten for its multi-purpose design. You can use the IdeaPad Flex 3i as a conventional laptop, a tablet with a backward display, or in a tent mode for presentations or to enjoy streaming videos. In addition, Intel CPU power and onboard UHD graphics processing drive IdeaPad’s 15.6-inch diagonal-measure touch screen display in 1920 by 1080 pixel full HD resolution for productivity software, browsing, and video play.

Weighing in at only 4.2 pounds, the 15-inch IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook is easy to carry whether you’re going to a department meeting, a coffee shop, or your family room. If you’re taking a trip and want to use your laptop while flying, open the IdeaPad and flip the screen to tablet mode so you won’t be concerned about the shallow tray table. Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth wireless keep you connected. The IdeaPad has a keyboard with a number pad for convenient numeric data entry. There is an integrated HD camera and an array microphone for video calls. The camera includes a privacy shutter to control video access during calls and any other time.

There are other Lenovo laptop deals for less than $500 in the Presidents Day 2023 sale, but the IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 $329 deal is the sweet spot for anyone looking for an all-purpose laptop. Save $100 off the standard $429 price with this deal, but don’t delay because supplies may be limited.

