Lenovo 4th of July sale means savings on laptops and gaming PCs

Jennifer Allen
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

As one of the best laptop brands around, it’s always worth seeing what laptop deals Lenovo has going on right now. For part of its 4th of July sales, Lenovo has some great discounts on all kinds of tech including laptops and gaming laptops. The company is seeing it as its Black Friday in July sale so you know that sounds promising. With so much out there, it’s a smart move to hit the button below and see what’s there for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through a couple of our favorite highlights to help you figure out what to buy. Remember — Lenovo is a little cheeky with its estimated value system instead of using an MSRP so rely on the discounted price being good to enjoy a sweet discount.

What to shop for in the Lenovo 4th of July sale

One of the cheapest deals around is the . It’s down to just $229. While you won’t gain anything speedy for this system, you do benefit from a portable device with a touchscreen. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen which also comes with a garaged pen so you don’t have to rely on your finger to sketch out a design. It’s also incredibly robust so it’s ideal for giving to your kids to do school work as it can handle drops and scrapes without an issue.

For avid gamers, Lenovo makes some of the best gaming laptops. To future-proof your gaming, invest in the if you can, while it’s down to $2,390. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a massive 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card so you’re safe to play the latest games at a high detail level without difficulty. A 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 400 means whatever you play looks great.

For something more sedate at home, consider the . It lives up to its name being a small desktop unit for fitting in your home and is down to $467. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s designed with business needs in mind as it comes with Windows 11 Pro installed so it’s ideal for your home office.

Whatever your intentions, it’s worth checking out the Lenovo 4th of July sale. There are extensive discounts on budget-priced laptops, high-end powerhouses, and gaming rigs too, so there’s something for every need. Check out the full sale by clicking the link below to find out more.

Jennifer Allen
