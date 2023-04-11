 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Duet Chromebooks are discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device, but if its price is beyond your budget, there are cheaper alternatives like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. They’re currently even more affordable from Lenovo, with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 down to $299 from $379 after an $80 discount and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 down to $399 from $499 after a $100 discount. There’s no telling when these 2-in-1 laptop deals will end though, so if either device catches your attention, you’ll want to make the purchase as soon as possible.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $299, was $379

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 are both 2-in-1 laptops that fall under the detachable category, essentially as tablets with removable keyboards, according to our laptop buying guide. The removable keyboard doubles as a protective cover for the display, but you can remove it when you’re only planning to use the device as a tablet. The Chromebook versus laptop difference also applies here, as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 runs on Chrome OS, compared with Windows 11 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Google’s operating system elevates the performance of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, as it utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. The device also comes with an 11-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, a 128GB eMMC supported by cloud storage, a 5MP front-facing webcam, and an 8MP rear-facing camera.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $399, was $499

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is the more advanced cousin of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. While it also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, it features upgraded RAM at 8GB for smoother multitasking. The 128GB eMMC, 5MP front-facing webcam, and 8MP rear-facing camera are maintained, but the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 offers a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which is much more dynamic and eye-catching than the IPS display of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. Additionally, the OLED display emits 70% less blue light compared with LCD panels, which will significantly reduce eye strain when you have to work long hours or when you’re binge watching your favorite streaming series.

