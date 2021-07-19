  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Can’t afford the Dell XPS 13? Try these laptop deals instead

By

For those who are planning to buy a new laptop, you should be aiming for the Dell XPS 13, which is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021. It doesn’t come cheap though, so if it’s too expensive for your budget, you might want to take a look at laptop deals for alternatives.

Fortunately, you have some options with the discounts that certain retailers are offering. These include the Lenovo Chromebook S330, which is $50 off from Amazon, bringing its price down to $230 from the usual $280, and the HP Chromebook 14, which is $30 off, also from Amazon, lowering its price to $240 from $270. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is available at $109 off from Dell, bringing its price down to $330 from $439, and the Asus Vivobook 15 may be purchased at $60 off from Staples to lower its price to $390 from $450.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $230, was $280

HP Chromebook 14 – $240, was $270

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 – $330, was $439

Asus Vivobook 15 – $390, was $450

Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $230, was $280

Lenovo S330 Chromebook

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features a 14-inch Full HD display, the MediaTek MTK8173C processor, and 4GB of RAM. Its specifications won’t match up to those of the Dell XPS 13, but it doesn’t need such powerful components because Chromebooks run on Chrome OS. The operating system relies on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance despite lower-end hardware.

If Chrome OS appeals to you, you should consider buying the Lenovo Chromebook S330. It’s even more affordable with Amazon’s $50 discount, bringing its price down to just $230 from $280. You should hurry though, as the deal could disappear at any moment. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook 14 – $240, was $270

The HP Chromebook 14 packs the Intel Celeron N4000 processor with 4GB of RAM, along with Intel UHD Graphics 600, a 14-inch HD display, and a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours of wireless streaming. As it’s also powered by Chrome OS, it offers the same advantages as the Lenovo Chromebook S330.

If you want a Chromebook that’s a bit more powerful compared to the Lenovo Chromebook S330, check out the HP Chromebook 14. It’s available from Amazon with a $30 discount, lowering its price to $240 from $270. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 – $330, was $439

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000, one of Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops for 2021, is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with Radeon graphics and 4GB of RAM. With two narrow borders, its 15.6-inch Full HD display looks even larger, while its 128GB SSD provides ample space for your files and software.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a highly recommended budget laptop if you want a cheap alternative to the Dell XPS 13. Dell has further lowered its price by $109 to $330 from its original price of $439. The laptop’s availability is limited though, so if you want to buy it at this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Asus Vivobook 15 – $390, was $450

Inside the Asus Vivobook 15 are the Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which combine with its 15.6-inch Full HD display with NanoEdge bezels for an immersive experience during work or play. The laptop is also protected by the new Asus BacGuard treatment, which helps keep its surfaces clean and sanitary by preventing bacteria growth.

If you want an alternative to the Dell XPS 13 that’s less than half its price, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 15. The laptop’s on sale from Staples for just $390, after a $60 discount to its original price of $450. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

In addition to the Lenovo Chromebook S330, HP Chromebook 14, Dell Inspiron 15 3000, and Asus Vivobook 15, there are other alternatives to the Dell XPS 13. The offers are spread out across the different retailers though, so to make your search easier, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1

$1,155 $2,000
This 2-in-1 will bring your photos and videos to life thanks to a vibrant OLED screen, plus it also includes pen support for drawing and creativity.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

All the games that support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Nvidia is ‘laying the foundation’ for ARM-based gaming PCs in the future

A MediaTek processor on a motherboard.

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

Sideloading Android apps in Windows 11 might be easier thanks to Amazon

Android Apps on Windows 11

Researchers disclose vulnerability in Windows Hello facial recognition

mouse computers windows hello

Apple MacBook Pro 16, Dell XPS 15 just got a massive price cut

apple macbook pro 16 dell xps 15 deal amazon july 2021 inch

This HP dual monitor bundle is the single best deal you can shop today

hp dual monitor bundle deal july 2021 monitors 2

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for July 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

How to livestream on YouTube with OBS

how to use obs obssetup04

The HP Spectre x360 14 is my new favorite laptop. Here’s why

HP Spectre x360 14 Front

Best cheap Alienware deals for July 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for July 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999