Can’t afford the Dell XPS 13? Try these laptop deals instead

For those who are planning to buy a new laptop, you should be aiming for the Dell XPS 13, which is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021. It doesn’t come cheap though, so if it’s too expensive for your budget, you might want to take a look at laptop deals for alternatives.

Fortunately, you have some options with the discounts that certain retailers are offering. These include the Lenovo Chromebook S330, which is $50 off from Amazon, bringing its price down to $230 from the usual $280, and the HP Chromebook 14, which is $30 off, also from Amazon, lowering its price to $240 from $270. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is available at $109 off from Dell, bringing its price down to $330 from $439, and the Asus Vivobook 15 may be purchased at $60 off from Staples to lower its price to $390 from $450.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $230, was $280

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features a 14-inch Full HD display, the MediaTek MTK8173C processor, and 4GB of RAM. Its specifications won’t match up to those of the Dell XPS 13, but it doesn’t need such powerful components because Chromebooks run on Chrome OS. The operating system relies on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance despite lower-end hardware.

If Chrome OS appeals to you, you should consider buying the Lenovo Chromebook S330. It’s even more affordable with Amazon’s $50 discount, bringing its price down to just $230 from $280. You should hurry though, as the deal could disappear at any moment. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook 14 – $240, was $270

The HP Chromebook 14 packs the Intel Celeron N4000 processor with 4GB of RAM, along with Intel UHD Graphics 600, a 14-inch HD display, and a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours of wireless streaming. As it’s also powered by Chrome OS, it offers the same advantages as the Lenovo Chromebook S330.

If you want a Chromebook that’s a bit more powerful compared to the Lenovo Chromebook S330, check out the HP Chromebook 14. It’s available from Amazon with a $30 discount, lowering its price to $240 from $270. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 – $330, was $439

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000, one of Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops for 2021, is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with Radeon graphics and 4GB of RAM. With two narrow borders, its 15.6-inch Full HD display looks even larger, while its 128GB SSD provides ample space for your files and software.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a highly recommended budget laptop if you want a cheap alternative to the Dell XPS 13. Dell has further lowered its price by $109 to $330 from its original price of $439. The laptop’s availability is limited though, so if you want to buy it at this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Asus Vivobook 15 – $390, was $450

Inside the Asus Vivobook 15 are the Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which combine with its 15.6-inch Full HD display with NanoEdge bezels for an immersive experience during work or play. The laptop is also protected by the new Asus BacGuard treatment, which helps keep its surfaces clean and sanitary by preventing bacteria growth.

If you want an alternative to the Dell XPS 13 that’s less than half its price, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook 15. The laptop’s on sale from Staples for just $390, after a $60 discount to its original price of $450. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

In addition to the Lenovo Chromebook S330, HP Chromebook 14, Dell Inspiron 15 3000, and Asus Vivobook 15, there are other alternatives to the Dell XPS 13. The offers are spread out across the different retailers though, so to make your search easier, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

