If you’re thinking about buying a new laptop, you’ve got perfect timing because Best Buy has launched a three-day sale with discounts for all kinds of laptops, including Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, gaming laptops, and even Apple’s MacBooks. There are so many offers to choose from though, so to help you narrow down your options, we’ve gathered the best deals right here. It’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $105, was $139

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals for devices that are much cheaper than traditional laptops, as Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook 3 are capable of running smoothly despite low-end components with the help of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps, so even with the Lenovo Chromebook 3’s Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it’s still a pretty quick machine. The Chromebook also features an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution and a 64Gb eMMC, which is supplemented by cloud storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $150, was $250

For one of the cheapest laptop deals in the market, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. The device comes with a 14-inch display with HD resolution, plus Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is more than enough for basic functions like browsing the internet and typing documents with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. If you’re always on the go, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i will be able to keep up with its battery life of up to 10 hours.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $159, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook, true to its name, offers a 14-inch display with HD resolution, on which you’ll be able to easily navigate the apps on Chrome OS. You’ll get decent performance from the device’s Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, and with cloud storage support, you’ll have enough space for your files in addition to its 64GB eMMC. The HP 14-inch Chromebook’s battery can last up to 14 hours, and HP’s Fast Charge feature gets it from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $330, was $500

If you want a large screen on a budget device, you should consider the HP 15.6-inch Laptop. It’s 15.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution makes working and watching streaming content easy on the eyes, and the device’s performance is dependable with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the starting point for laptops. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 — $600, was $950

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls in the convertible category, which means it can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution all the way back to below its keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Envy x360 also provides decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s ready for use right away as Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD, making this one of the top 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market.

Acer Nitro 5 — $750, was $950

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, the Acer Nitro 5 is a relatively affordable option that’s still capable of running the best PC games without any issues. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, for smooth gameplay on the device’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution. You’ll have enough space for several AAA titles on its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start downloading games as soon as you unbox the Acer Nitro 5.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $900, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, the latest entry in the brand’s line of Surface Laptop devices, maximizes the capabilities of Windows 11 Home with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen, a 256GB SSD for storage, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a powerful entertainment device with its support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,000, was $1,650

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the smallest option in our list of the best gaming laptops with its 14-inch display featuring WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, within a body that’s only 0.73 of an inch thick. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 doesn’t sacrifice performance for this portability though, as it won’t have a problem running demanding titles with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s powered by Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in its 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro) — $1,599, was $1,999

For those who are on the hunt for MacBook deals, you may not find a better offer than Best Buy’s discount for the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip, which combines with its 16GB of RAM for topnotch performance when dealing with heavy tasks such as video editing. The device packs a 512GB SSD for storage, and offer a battery life of up to 17 hours. The MacBook Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display is downright gorgeous, and it’s got an extensive port selection with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port.

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Pro) — $1,999, was $2,499

In addition to the larger screen, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip comes with a battery that can last longer at up to 21 hours on a single charge. The bigger MacBook Pro offers most of the same specifications, including the Liquid Retina XDR display, the 16GB of RAM, and the 512GB SSD for storage, but this is the option that you want if you’re planning to use the machine for projects that will require a lot of screen space.

