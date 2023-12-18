 Skip to main content
A great gift: This Lenovo laptop is discounted from $250 to $130

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop.
Lenovo

While there are laptop deals for powerful machines that are meant for high-end gaming or multimedia content creation, there are also offers for basic devices. These affordable but dependable laptops, which make great gifts to students and casual users, include the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. From an already cheap original price of $250, it’s on sale for just $130 following a $120 discount from Lenovo. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the savings get taken offline though, so you should buy the laptop now if you’re interested in the bargain.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line, as you can see in our explainer on the various Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i occupies the more affordable end of the spectrum. That means you shouldn’t expect it to match the specifications of the best laptops, but with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it will be perfect for simple tasks like typing documents and doing online research for work or school, or watching streaming shows and browsing social media during your resting hours.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, which makes it sharp and bright enough for daily use, and it comes with a 128GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed. If you need a lot of storage space, you can supplement the laptop’s 128GB eMMC by signing up for cloud storage services. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i also comes with a 720p HD camera and a dual-array microphone, so that you’ll look and sound clear during online meetings.

For one of the cheapest Lenovo laptop deals out there, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Its price has been slashed by almost half to only $130, for savings of $120 on its sticker price of $250. We’re not sure if the discount will still be available tomorrow though, so if you want to get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for this price because you’re going to give it as a gift, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

