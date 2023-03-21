This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop just had its price cut to $630

There’s always high demand for 2-in-1 laptop deals because of the versatility that these devices will bring to your daily life. If you’re interested, check out Lenovo’s 32% discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which slashes its price by $298. Instead of $930, you’ll only have to pay $632 for the 2-in-1 laptop, but you need to decide now if you want to take advantage of the offer as there’s no assurance that it will still be available once you come back if you take time to think about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo’s IdeaPad line of laptops offers budget and midrange devices, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 builds upon it by adding various forms to use in different situations. The device features 360-degree hinges connecting its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body, so you can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the display all the way back. You can also use it in tent mode, where the screen is propped up by the body, and in stand mode, where the keyboard is facing down and flat on your desk so you can focus on what’s on the screen.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 also offers premium performance with its AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and it also has 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide if you’ll be using demanding apps or planning to engage in any form of content creation. The 2-in-1 laptop is ready to use as soon as you power it on because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which offers plenty of space for the software that you’ll install and the files that you’ll store.

Lenovo is offering all kinds of laptop deals, but if you want a powerful and versatile device, it’s highly recommended that you go for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. The 2-in-1 laptop is available for only $632, following a 32% discount that reduces if sticker price of $930 by $298. The offer may expire at any moment though, so go ahead and push through with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out.

