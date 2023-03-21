 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop just had its price cut to $630

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s always high demand for 2-in-1 laptop deals because of the versatility that these devices will bring to your daily life. If you’re interested, check out Lenovo’s 32% discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which slashes its price by $298. Instead of $930, you’ll only have to pay $632 for the 2-in-1 laptop, but you need to decide now if you want to take advantage of the offer as there’s no assurance that it will still be available once you come back if you take time to think about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo’s IdeaPad line of laptops offers budget and midrange devices, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 builds upon it by adding various forms to use in different situations. The device features 360-degree hinges connecting its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body, so you can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding the display all the way back. You can also use it in tent mode, where the screen is propped up by the body, and in stand mode, where the keyboard is facing down and flat on your desk so you can focus on what’s on the screen.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 also offers premium performance with its AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and it also has 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide if you’ll be using demanding apps or planning to engage in any form of content creation. The 2-in-1 laptop is ready to use as soon as you power it on because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which offers plenty of space for the software that you’ll install and the files that you’ll store.

Related

Lenovo is offering all kinds of laptop deals, but if you want a powerful and versatile device, it’s highly recommended that you go for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. The 2-in-1 laptop is available for only $632, following a 32% discount that reduces if sticker price of $930 by $298. The offer may expire at any moment though, so go ahead and push through with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft still sells the Surface Laptop 4, and it’s $200 off
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may already be out, but that doesn't mean you can't buy the Surface Laptop 4. What it does mean is that the 4 is a lot cheaper than it used to be. Right now you can grab the Surface Laptop 4 for only $700 after a $200 discount. This Best Buy deal isn't guaranteed to last long, so if you're interested, grab it now. If you're not sure whether you should buy the older model or shell out for the new one, read on to hear what we love about the Surface Laptop 4.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been around for some time now, but it still has a lot to offer almost anyone in the market for a new laptop. In many ways we even like the Surface Laptop 4 more than its successor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. From a performance standpoint, the Surface Laptop 4 can compete with many of the best laptops on the market, and the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch often duke it out amongst creatives when it comes to purchasing a new laptop. As built for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Read more
HP flash sale sees laptops, gaming PCs available from just $250
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

There's a flash sale by HP happening right now, giving you limited time to enjoy discounts when buying a Chromebook, laptop, or gaming PC. With HP being one of the most trusted brands in the computer industry, we expect stocks of the discounted devices to get sold out quickly. You need to take advantage of the price cuts before that happens, and to help you decide, here are some of the best offers that are still available.
HP Chromebook 14 -- $250, was $310

Chromebook deals are generally more affordable than offers for traditional Windows-based laptops because their components are cheaper. However, that doesn't mean devices like the HP Chromebook 14 are slow, because Chromebooks promise smooth performance even with low-end hardware as their operating system, Chrome OS, is dependent on web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch display and a 64GB eMMC for storage, and it's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM.

Read more
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Possibly the best laptop deal today HP's $350 discount on the Spectre x360 2-in-1. This popular laptop normally costs $1,250, but today it's just $900. That's a great price considering the components inside. HP laptop deals seem to be getting better and better, but you'll have to jump on this one soon. HP's "Lucky Deals" sale is ending tonight at midnight. Grab it before then!

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more