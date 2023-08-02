 Skip to main content
Lenovo just dropped the price of this 2-in-1 laptop from $860 to $545

The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

There’s no shortage of laptop deals in the market right now, but for those who want versatility in their new device, you should be looking for a 2-in-1 laptop. Here’s an offer to consider — the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for $545, down $315 from its original price of $860. This 36% discount from Lenovo isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tonight — so if you want to take advantage of this lowered price, you’re going to have to buy the 2-in-1 laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i

The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i offers solid productivity performance on a relatively affordable price, and you’ll get more of the same with the larger 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for dealing with basic tasks like doing online research, managing spreadsheets, and creating reports. The device also features a 16-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, which also works as a decent display when you’re catching up on your favorite streaming shows.

Further amplifying the value is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i’s ability to switch from laptop mode to tablet mode. Like the best 2-in-1 laptops that are in the convertible category, you can easily transform the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with the help of the 360-degree hinges that connect its body to its display. The device comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so it’s ready for use right after unboxing, and the Lenovo Digital Pen for an additional input option when you’re sketching or taking notes.

If you’re interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals, you should think about buying the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for just $545 from Lenovo. The $315 discount on the device’s original price of $860 strikes a nice balance between affordability and performance, so we’re sure that stocks will sell out quickly. If you want the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i as your next device, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can, as you may miss out if you take time thinking about it.

