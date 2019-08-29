Lenovo’s current doorbuster laptop deals are among are among some of the best Labor Day sales this year. In fact, take a look at Lenovo’s current promotion for a 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. With this deal, you can save a whopping $830. That’s a 49% discount and it can be yours if you use the eCoupon code THINK1 at checkout. This steep discount knocks the price of this laptop down from $1,679 to just $849.

This particular deal gets you a 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop with a sixth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 14-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, a fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard. The display itself is an FHD and IPS anti-glare display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. In addition, you can expect a decent port selection built into its “carbon-fiber reinforced chassis.” The port selection includes two Intel Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI port, and two USB 3.0 ports (among other ports).

Digital Trends reviewed the 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop in April of that year. In our review, we found a lot to like about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon including its chassis, its “attractive” anti-glare display, its port selection, and its battery life. We also considered the hard drive and processor performance to be “excellent.” (It is worth noting, however, that our review model came with a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor. This deal comes with a different processor, a sixth-generation Core i5 processor.) We found the battery life to be particularly exceptional as in our Peacekeeper web browser benchmark test, the laptop yielded a result of 8 hours and 38 minutes of battery life. And during the 1080p video loop, the 2017 X1 Carbon had a battery life of 14 hours and 30 minutes. The X1 Carbon did have its drawbacks, however. In our review, these included: An unimpressive design and appearance, a too-small touchpad, and its (usual) expensive price.

Overall, we felt that the 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop was worth buying. But we did, however, specify that this laptop was probably best for “those who view their computer as a tool, not a toy, and demand hardware that can keep up with hours of serious work, day after day.”

