Lenovo just slashed the price of this laptop from $1,049 to $249

Andrew Morrisey
By

Lenovo is a regular on our list of the best laptop brands. It makes a huge lineup of laptops for almost every conceivable need and at nearly every price point. Its laptops are generally quite affordable, but another thing that makes shopping for a Lenovo laptop a pleasant experience is that Lenovo regularly offers major discounts on its laptops. This is true right now of the fifth generation Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e, a 2-in-1 laptop that makes sense if you need the power of a laptop but also enjoy the form factor of a tablet.

Today you can grab the ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $249 at Lenovo. It would regularly set you back $1,059, which makes this deal worth $810 in savings. We’re a little skeptical of the accuracy here, however, as Lenovo uses an obscure way of calculating a device’s original price when it’s discounting it. This process consists of undeclared third-party data and estimated prices. But savings guesses aside, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e’s sale price of $249 is indisputable, and it isn’t often you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop at this price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e

Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops are incredibly popular, and the model lineup has so much to offer that we’ve put together a Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide. This fifth generation Yoga 11e has quite a bit to offer when it comes to performance, though its biggest draws are its versatility and durability. It has an Intel Pentium Silver processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM. This should all be plenty to get you through your school or work day. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, as well as some handy additional software.

Like all of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e is attractive because of the many ways it can be used. The 11.6-inch touchscreen can be flipped around for use in tablet form, and it features HD resolution that makes it nice for keeping up with social media and your favorite streaming services. It’s also made to be taken everywhere. This is one tough laptop, from its military-grade testing to its water-resistant keyboard. The display is made of Gorilla Glass, and it is impact and scratch-resistant. Perfect for students, travelers, and people who like to do their work on the go, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e can withstand bumps and drops from up to three feet.

Whether you plan to put it to work in the office or out in the wild, you can take home the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $249 when purchasing directly from Lenovo right now. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something that can compete with both the best laptops and the best tablets.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
