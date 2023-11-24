Lenovo makes an astonishingly large array of different types of laptops, with everything from the humble Chromebook to the noble gaming laptop included. Black Friday deals are officially here today, so you can get a large number of these products at a greatly discounted price. To help you cut through the chafe, we’ve select our favorite Black Friday laptop deals from the Dell collection and placed them below.

For now, we’re sticking to laptops directly on the Lenovo website, as you’ll have the greatest opportunity to customize your new pickup there. That being said some of the best Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and Amazon Black Friday deals are also Lenovo laptops, so don’t hesitate to buy from other sources.

Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a device that will be perfect for you. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Black Friday.

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 —

Lenovo 100e Gen 2 —

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 —

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 —

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 —

Best Lenovo Chromebook Black Friday deals

Chromebooks are generally viewed as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, and the same goes for Lenovo Chromebooks. Google’s Chrome OS ensures smooth performance despite low-end components. Some of these Lenovo Chromebooks are also 2-in-1 laptops, which will give you extra versatility as they can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode. Act fast with your purchases because these bargains may disappear at any minute.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook —

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook —

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 —

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 —

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus —

Best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Gamers should be aiming to buy a gaming laptop, because only these machines are capable of running the best PC games without any trouble. Lenovo gaming laptops are usually more expensive than their traditional counterparts, so thankfully, you can enjoy Black Friday gaming laptop deals. These savings will come in handy if you want to go for the most powerful models, which should have you ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Lenovo LOQ (16-inch, AMD) —

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 —

Lenovo LOQ (15-inch, Intel) —

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 —

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 —

How we chose these Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best G Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

