Save $720 on this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

One of the best laptop deals for gamers right now is at Lenovo. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 laptop for $1,780 meaning you save a huge $720 off the regular price of $2,500. For the price, you get a great gaming setup that you can use on the move or anywhere at home too. It’s easily one of the most tempting Lenovo laptop deals around right now so let’s take a quick look at why it’s so great. It’s already listed as only having limited stock available so hit the buy button fast if it’s exactly what you’re looking for.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i

The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is clearly keen to follow the Pro model that already features in our look at the best gaming laptops. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Note the relatively huge figures. Usually, even gaming laptops have 16GB of memory so twice the amount is great for better multitasking, more efficient gaming, and some future-proofing too. We’re also huge fans of it having 2TB of SSD storage rather than the usual 1TB as game installs aren’t getting any smaller and you’re going to need the extra space for all your favorite games.

For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti which is more than competent when it comes to playing the latest games. While 40-series GPUs are around, the 30-series is still a great investment, especially at this price. It’s paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The latter means you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues when playing fast-moving games, while there’s also 300 nits of brightness too. For those moments when you’re not gaming, there’s also a 720p HD camera for taking calls along with an electronic privacy shutter for safety.

As a reminder of why it’s one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo has also added on useful extras like a RGB backlit keyboard, a sleek aluminum and magnesium chassis, zero-bump hinge to keep things safe, and a great cooling system.

Ordinarily priced at $2,500, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently down to $1,800 when you buy direct from Lenovo. A considerable saving of $720, this is a great time to buy a new gaming laptop that will last you a while, without costing a fortune. Buy it now before the deal ends. There’s only limited stock available so you haven’t got long left.

