Flash sale knocks $400 off this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060

One of the best gaming PC deals comes courtesy of Lenovo with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC for $1,200 reduced from $1,600. While Lenovo’s estimated value system can feel a little overly optimistic, that seems about right to us for once. Either way, $1,200 for a new gaming PC with an RTX 3060 graphics card and other good hardware is one to consider. Here’s a quick look at what to expect before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700F processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it can cope with a lot. It’s ideal for playing many of the latest games, easily vying with some of the best gaming PCs in this price range.

Designed with extensive gaming in mind, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i has an advanced cooling system on the inside promising whisper-quiet air cooling rated up to 180W. The front bezel on its chassis is mesh vented so you can enjoy maximized airflow while that chassis also looks super stylish. It has a glass panel on one side so you can easily see all the components you’ve just paid for, while the casing is toolless so you can easily open it up if you need to upgrade any hardware at a later date.

Adding to the good looks, there are also customizable lighting effects so you can get the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i looking just how you want it to. It has WiFi 6E support along with an USB-C port to go next to the standard USB ports, so it’s all good to go for futureproofing. All you need to do is add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set for a great time gaming for the foreseeable future.

Usually priced at $1,600, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is currently 25% off so it’s down to $1,200. Saving $400 instantly makes this deal at Lenovo super appealing. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. Lenovo states there’s strictly limited stock right now.

