Flash deal drops the price of this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 to $855

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking for an affordable but dependable gaming PC, look no further than the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. You’ll already be getting immense value for your money at its original price of $1,350, but Lenovo is selling the machine with a $495 discount that pulls its price all the way down to just $855. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because the offer is almost sold out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC

If you’ve got the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i as part of your gaming setup, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming desktop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may have to go with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable tradeoff for a gaming PC at this price. You’ll even get to try a wide collection of titles, because when you buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, you’ll also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i will be a stylish addition to any gaming room with its sharp and sleek chassis with an illuminated Lenovo Legion logo at the front. However, the case is also functional with the range of ports placed at the top and the rear, which will allow you to connect all your peripherals and accessories. The gaming PC also features a 512GB SSD and a 1TB SATA HDD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you boot it up.

You’re looking at a significant investment if you want a reliable gaming desktop, but fortunately, there are gaming PC deals like Lenovo’s $495 discount for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. The price cut makes it more affordable at just $855 compared to its sticker price of $1,350, but there’s a catch — you need to proceed with buying the machine as soon as you can, as stocks of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i are almost gone.

