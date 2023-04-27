 Skip to main content
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $770 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The best gaming PC deals still don’t come cheap, but they give you the chance at significant savings when you buy a powerful gaming desktop. Here’s a good example — the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with a $770 discount from Lenovo, which pulls its price down to $2,080 from its original price of $2,850. There are limited stocks of the machine though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’ll need to complete the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 gaming PC

Inside the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you’re thinking about running other apps on top of your video games, such as for streaming and video editing. If you want a gaming PC that won’t have any trouble with the best PC games at their highest settings, then you’re not going to regret going for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i.

There’s a lot of room for video games in the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i’s 1TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing games as soon as you get it up and running. If you need help deciding what titles to play, you can look through the Xbox Game Pass library, which you’ll be able to access through the free three-month subscription that comes with the gaming desktop. If you’ve got the habit of playing video games for several hours, you won’t have to be concerned about overheating issues because the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i uses the brand’s Legion Coldfront 4.0 cooling technology, which will keep it at optimum operating temperatures.

If you’re planning to upgrade your gaming desktop, it’s highly recommended that you purchase the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. You can get the gaming PC for $2,080 from Lenovo, for $770 in savings on its sticker price of $2,850, but there’s no time to waste because stocks are limited. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this tantalizing offer, it’s highly recommended that you buy the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i right now.

