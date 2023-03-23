This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is more than $1500 off today

You won’t always see discounts of more than $1,000 when you’re looking at laptop deals, so Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 should be on your radar if you need a powerful machine. The laptop will be yours for just $1,008, following a $1,511 discount on its sticker price of $2,519. That’s a 60% discount that probably won’t last long, so if you want to take advantage of the price cut, you’ll have to do so as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 laptop

Lenovo’s ThinkPad line of laptops, which it inherited from IBM, features some of the company’s best business laptops, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands. The line includes the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, a powerful device that will be able to keep up with all of the demanding tasks in your daily workload with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop also features 16GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide recommends for those who are planning to run intensive applications or engage in any kind of content creation.

Whether you’re working on projects or taking a break by watching streaming content, you’ll enjoy doing so on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2’s 13-inch screen with 2K resolution. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for the software that you need to install and the files that you need to store. With Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start installing and storing right after you unbox the laptop. It also comes with a host of security features, including user presence sensors that will lock the device when you leave the room, and a privacy shutter to physically close its 1080p webcam.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 is a laptop that will surely give your productivity a significant boost. It’s originally priced at $2,519, but you can currently get it from Lenovo for just $1,008 for savings of $1,511. This 60% discount may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you think the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 is the laptop for you, you should hurry up with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations