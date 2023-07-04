 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $3,679, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is under $1,000 today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 viewed at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

One of the better Lenovo laptop deals right now is on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. It’s down to $999 which is a great price for a laptop with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. As always, we can’t really trust its original price. Lenovo believes its estimated value price is $3,679 which seems very high for what this system offers. Ignore the theoretical discount though and $999 is still an excellent price for this laptop. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

With Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a decent set of specs for getting things done on the move and speedily too. It also has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. With 400 nits of brightness, anti-reflection technology, and 100% sRGB, it looks pretty great.

Adding to the rich set of features, there’s also Lenovo integrated pen, fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords, along with a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. Like some of the best laptops around these days, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is also a convertible laptop so you can easily switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode so there’s plenty of flexibility here. Whether you need to type up a document, sketch out a design, or simply relax and watch something streaming, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 makes it all simple to do. It also has superior security thanks to built-in ThinkShield security solutions so all your data is safeguarded. It’s also been tested to military-grade standards so it can cope with a more rugged lifestyle than many other laptops.

Related

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is currently available for $999 when you buy direct from Lenovo. Lenovo believes you’ll save $2,680 off the regular price which seems a little high but whatever the true discount, $999 is a great price for a well-specced laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. Buy it now if it seems like the right one for you. It’s ready to ship already.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop is over $1,000 off
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 viewed at an angle.

The eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the latest version of this popular line of 2-in-1 laptops, is currently on sale with an attention-catching $1,060 discount from Lenovo. Instead of its original price of $2,649, you'll only have to pay $1,589 for one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this amazing offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop
Lenovo, which inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, has maintained its iconic design and business-focused features, according to our explanation of the different Lenovo brands. It continues with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, a 2-in-1 laptop that's considered a worthy successor to the well-reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. You'll be able to breeze through all of your daily duties with the device's 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications allow the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 to pose a mighty challenge to the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Read more
The best Lenovo laptops for 2023: ThinkPad, Yoga, and more
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

Picking the best Lenovo laptop is difficult because whichever one you choose won't be perfect for everyone. With brands as unique and beloved as ThinkPad and Yoga, you've got a lot of choices on your hands. Do you go with the one that has the best internal hardware, the nicest display, or the greatest portability? What about the best bang for your buck?

While it's always a good idea to check out our list of the best laptops you can buy in general, these are the best options that Lenovo has for sale.

Read more
Dell just dropped the price of this popular 2-in-1 laptop to $500
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

Dell regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and if you're waiting to treat yourself to a new 2-in-1 laptop, you're going to love the deal it has right now. You can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $500, saving you $300 off the regular price of $800. This is a clearance deal so it's not going to be an offer that sticks around for very long. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 2-in-1 laptop, this is your chance. Either tap the buy button below or take a quick read below at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Read more