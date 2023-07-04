One of the better Lenovo laptop deals right now is on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. It’s down to $999 which is a great price for a laptop with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. As always, we can’t really trust its original price. Lenovo believes its estimated value price is $3,679 which seems very high for what this system offers. Ignore the theoretical discount though and $999 is still an excellent price for this laptop. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

With Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a decent set of specs for getting things done on the move and speedily too. It also has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. With 400 nits of brightness, anti-reflection technology, and 100% sRGB, it looks pretty great.

Adding to the rich set of features, there’s also Lenovo integrated pen, fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords, along with a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. Like some of the best laptops around these days, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is also a convertible laptop so you can easily switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand mode so there’s plenty of flexibility here. Whether you need to type up a document, sketch out a design, or simply relax and watch something streaming, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 makes it all simple to do. It also has superior security thanks to built-in ThinkShield security solutions so all your data is safeguarded. It’s also been tested to military-grade standards so it can cope with a more rugged lifestyle than many other laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is currently available for $999 when you buy direct from Lenovo. Lenovo believes you’ll save $2,680 off the regular price which seems a little high but whatever the true discount, $999 is a great price for a well-specced laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. Buy it now if it seems like the right one for you. It’s ready to ship already.

