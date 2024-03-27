If you’re planning to buy a new PC from desktop computer deals, you may want to check out the space-saving Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation. It may be small, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance to reduce the clutter on your desk. The mini PC is also currently on sale from Lenovo at 42% off, which brings its price down to $2,099 from $3,629. You’re going to miss out on the $1,530 in savings if you move slow though, so if you think this is the perfect machine for you, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation

The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is a mini PC that can free up a lot of space on your desk, and it’s also portable so you can move it around along with its peripherals and plug it into any available monitor. To make this easier, you can buy a wireless keyboard and mouse so there’s fewer cables to deal with, and also to further reduce the clutter on your workstation.

The size of the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation isn’t its only selling point though. It’s surprisingly powerful as it’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia T1000 graphics card, and a whopping 64GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is for enthusiasts and purpose-built PCs for professionals such as engineers and multimedia editors. To further maximize specifications that can go head-to-head with the best desktop computers, the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in a massive 1TB SSD.

The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation doesn’t take up a lot of space, but it packs a punch in its small chassis. That makes its discounted price of $2,099 a steal. You need to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the $1,530 in savings on its sticker price of $3,629 gets taken down. The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is a must-buy computer at 42% off, so stop hesitating and complete the transaction immediately.

