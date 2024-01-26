Dell frequently has some of the best gaming PC deals and its current best deal is extra special. If you want an incredibly powerful gaming PC while still saving some cash, consider the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop on sale right now. Normally priced at $4,500, it’s down to $3,500 for a limited time only and it’s packed with great hardware that means you’ll be gaming in style for a long time to come. If you want the best of the best, keep reading to learn more about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Easily one of the best gaming PCs at the moment, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is pretty special. It offers a powerful 13th generation Intel Core i9 13900KF processor and teams that up with a huge 64GB of memory. Yup, you read that right. While many gaming PCs offer 32GB or even just 16GB, this one goes all in with a whopping 64GB. That’s a great way of future proofing your setup.

It continues that trend of going all-in by also offering 4TB of SSD storage so you won’t run out of room any time soon. For the graphics card, there’s a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s sure to make every game possible look fantastic. All you need to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop offers a better design than previous models to ensure it can make the most of such hardware. It has 5% lower CPU temperatures while delivering 68% more power. It also has better airflow, increased by 19% while its cooling system is also quieter than before, improving acoustics by up to 66% during CPU-intensive tasks and 32% in GPU-intensive tasks. Hexagonal-shaped vents look good while adding to the cooling prowess.

Simply put, everything about the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is designed to be truly powerful and highly potent. It’s the kind of gaming rig that will last you for many years to come and delight you every time you use it.

Normally priced at $4,500, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is down to $3,500 for a limited time only at Dell. While that’s still expensive, if you’re able to invest in a long-term gaming solution, you’ll love what this has to offer. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

