This Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is a great buy at 34% off

Jennifer Allen
By

Over at Lenovo, there continue to be some excellent laptop deals. These include being able to save $295 off a Lenovo Yoga 6. Usually priced at $860, the price cut brings it down to only $565 which is a great price for a 2-in-1 laptop. Sure to be of use for anyone who can’t decide between the need for a laptop or a tablet, these Lenovo laptop deals are for a strictly limited time so snap it up now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 6

A Lenovo Yoga 6 at a side angle on a white background.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is packed with good ideas as you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. The system offers an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its biggest selling point — its 13.3-inch WUXGA display with touchscreen properties. Thanks to the accompanying hinge, it can be easily used in either tablet mode, presentation or tent mode, so you can switch things up depending on how you need to use the laptop. Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it makes it a truly versatile device. That goes for whether you’re a commuter who needs to work on the move or you’re a student looking for an all-in-one work and entertainment device.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 doesn’t just sit easy with those features though. It also has useful extras like a full HD webcam with dual microphones and a privacy shutter. It also has a fingerprint reader for added security and saving you the need to enter your password manually. There’s also Dolby Vision support on the screen along with Dolby Atmos for the speakers, including some of the elements of the best laptops you can buy. Everything about the Lenovo Yoga 6 is made with convenience in mind so that whatever your plans, it’s capable of helping you achieve those more easily.

Normally priced at $860, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is enjoying a substantial price cut of 34% off when you buy direct from Lenovo, bringing it down to $565. A great deal for anyone looking to save big on a laptop that will last them a while, snap it up now before the deal ends. It won’t stay this price for long.

