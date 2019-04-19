Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Share

If you’re looking for your next laptop, Lenovo’s current sale on its 2-in-1 laptops might be worth checking out. Among its various offerings of deep discounts, the most eye-catching deal is the laptop manufacturer’s $650 discount on its Yoga C930 laptop that boasts a 2TB solid-state drive (SSD).

Lenovo’s latest discount for this 14-inch laptop is pretty much a steal considering its original price is well over $2,000. With the $650 discount the price drops from $2,450 to $1,800.

In addition to the 2TB SSD, the Yoga C930 featured in this deal offers an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Windows 10 Home operating system, a fingerprint reader, a digital pen, and a 720p HD camera.

It may not be the lightest 2-in-1 laptop on the market as the Yoga C930 laptop line starts at 3 pounds, but considering its overall size, that’s understandable.

If privacy is a concern, the Yoga C930’s TrueBlock Privacy Shutter is a particularly notable feature. The shutter allows users to cover their webcams when not in use by simply sliding the shutter into place.

This 2-in-1 laptop also comes with its own digital pen and its own built-in place to store it. That’s right: the Yoga C930’s Lenovo Active Pen has its own “garage” built into the chassis to help users keep better track of their digital pens. And according to Lenovo, the pen itself has “4,096 points of pressure” to boost the accuracy of its use.

We reviewed the Yoga C930 back in October of 2018, and, overall it was well-received by our staff. Some of the praiseworthy elements we noted included the laptop’s “outstanding audio” (which we attributed to its Dolby Atmos sound bar), and its “superior battery life.”

There were a couple of drawbacks, however. Our staff felt that the display was “disappointing” and that the keyboard “lacks travel.”

It’s unclear when Lenovo’s promotion for this laptop will end as an end date was not mentioned in the product listing. It is worth reiterating, however, that while the Yoga C930 line of laptops are on sale on Lenovo’s website, the only one that has the $650 discount is the version with the 2TB of SSD storage.

