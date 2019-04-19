Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Anita George
By
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Lenovo.com/Lenovo

If you’re looking for your next laptop, Lenovo’s current sale on its 2-in-1 laptops might be worth checking out. Among its various offerings of deep discounts, the most eye-catching deal is the laptop manufacturer’s $650 discount on its Yoga C930 laptop that boasts a 2TB solid-state drive (SSD).

Lenovo’s latest discount for this 14-inch laptop is pretty much a steal considering its original price is well over $2,000. With the $650 discount the price drops from $2,450 to $1,800.

In addition to the 2TB SSD, the Yoga C930 featured in this deal offers an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Windows 10 Home operating system, a fingerprint reader, a digital pen, and a 720p HD camera.

It may not be the lightest 2-in-1 laptop on the market as the Yoga C930 laptop line starts at 3 pounds, but considering its overall size, that’s understandable.

If privacy is a concern, the Yoga C930’s TrueBlock Privacy Shutter is a particularly notable feature. The shutter allows users to cover their webcams when not in use by simply sliding the shutter into place.

This 2-in-1 laptop also comes with its own digital pen and its own built-in place to store it. That’s right: the Yoga C930’s Lenovo Active Pen has its own “garage” built into the chassis to help users keep better track of their digital pens. And according to Lenovo, the pen itself has “4,096 points of pressure” to boost the accuracy of its use.

We reviewed the Yoga C930 back in October of 2018, and, overall it was well-received by our staff. Some of the praiseworthy elements we noted included the laptop’s “outstanding audio” (which we attributed to its Dolby Atmos sound bar), and its “superior battery life.”

There were a couple of drawbacks, however. Our staff felt that the display was “disappointing” and that the keyboard “lacks travel.”

It’s unclear when Lenovo’s promotion for this laptop will end as an end date was not mentioned in the product listing. It is worth reiterating, however, that while the Yoga C930 line of laptops are on sale on Lenovo’s website, the only one that has the $650 discount is the version with the 2TB of SSD storage.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found laptop deals, MacBook deals, and cheap Chromebooks.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
wacom cintiq 16 first impressions review 7 1
Photography

Sweet 16: Wacom’s Cintiq 16 pen display makes retouching photos a breeze

Wacom’s Cintiq pen displays are usually reserved for the pros (or wealthy enthusiasts), but the new Cintiq 16 brings screen and stylus editing to an approachable price. Does it cut too much to get there?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
stock photo of cd and cd burner
Computing

Mueller report releases on CD, forces Congress to find PCs with disc drives

The Mueller report was released this week to Congress via CDs and congressional members had to find PCs with working disc drives to access the 400-page document. The redacted report was also released to the public on a website.
Posted By Anita George
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase
Gaming

Kick off your streaming career with our complete guide to Twitch broadcasting

Streaming games on Twitch for the first time can be daunting to say the least, but with a few simple steps, it's remarkably easy to do. Here's how to do so using a PC, Mac, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Google Chrome will get a Reader Mode for distraction-free desktop browsing

If Google's testing of Reader Mode on the Chrome Canary desktop browser is successful, soon all Chrome users will gain access to this feature. Reader Mode strips away irrelevant content on a webpage for distraction-free browsing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Smart Home fails USB Stick
Computing

Former student uses USB Killer device to fry $58,000 worth of college’s PCs

A former student used a USB Killer device to short circuit more than $58,000 of computers at a private New York college earlier this year. The student pled guilty to the charges and sentencing is scheduled to begin in August.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp chromebook 15 numpad 2019 press
Computing

The number pad on HP’s Chromebook 15 makes spreadsheet work a breeze

HP's Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a metal keyboard deck with full-size keys, and a dedicated number pad, making it the second Chromebook model, following Acer's Chromebook 715, to be suited for spreadsheet work.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's how you can download the best free music players for your Mac

Tired of your Mac's default music player? Take a look at our picks for the best free music players available for your Apple rig. Whether you're a casual listener or an audiophile, you're sure to find something that fits your needs here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Computing

Want to make calls across the internet for less? Try these great VOIP services

Voice over IP services are getting more and more popular, but there are still a few that stand above the pack. In this guide, we'll give you a few options for the best VOIP services for home and business users.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for Civilization 6

Civilization VI offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
Ryzen APUs
Computing

AMD’s 2020 Ryzen CPUs could have a big boost in power efficiency

The sequel to AMD's Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs is slated for a 2020 release and when it arrives, could leverage the new Zen 3 architecture to deliver impressive gains to performance and power efficiency.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k feat
Computing

The iPhone’s Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts could land on Macs this year

For its desktop computers, it appears that Apple may continue to draw from the iPhone for inspiration. iOS 12 features, like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts, are believed to be making their way to MacOS this year at WWDC in June.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen