This stunning LG 45-inch OLED gaming monitor is $400 off

The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.
Pairing your gaming PC with a top-quality gaming monitor is a necessity if you want to give justice to its power. Don’t worry if you missed Amazon’s October Prime Day deals because there’s still an amazing offer that’s available from Best Buy — the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor with a $400 discount that pulls its price down to $1,300 from $1,700. It’s still not cheap, but once you start playing your favorite video games on this display, you’ll wish you’ve purchased it earlier. Buy it now while you can get it for a more affordable price than usual.

Why you should buy the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor

The 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor features the brand’s OLED technology, which can create perfect blacks, offer wide viewing angles, and enable ultra-fast refresh rates and response times. Our computer monitor buying guide explains refresh rate as how often the images on the screen are updated, while response time is how quickly image transitions are showed. At 240Hz and 0.03ms, respectively, for the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor, you’ll experience smooth and lag-free gameplay that will elevate the overall gaming experience.

The curved screen of the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor creates a more immersive look at the games that you’re playing, and the anti-glare with low reflection display reduces distractions. The monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. You have no shortage of connection options with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 available on the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor.

If you’re on the hunt for monitor deals and you’re willing to make an investment, you should go for the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor. It’s the perfect partner to a powerful gaming PC, and it’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $400 off. Instead of $1,700, you’ll just have to pay $1,300 for the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor. It’s not going to stay at this price for long though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing the best PC games on this display, you should complete your purchase quickly.

