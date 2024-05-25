 Skip to main content
Best LG Memorial Day sales: TVs, laptops, appliances, and more

LG is responsible for some of the best devices around. Its influence has led to fantastic TVs, laptops, and even appliances. If you want your home kitted out with awesome products, you need to give LG strong consideration. Even better, we’re spotting some awesome early LG Memorial Day sales going on so that you can save plenty of cash on high-end devices. We’ve broken things down according to your needs. Here’s what we recommend checking out in the LG Memorial Day sale.

Best LG TV Memorial Day deals

LG C3 OLED
LG makes some of the best TVs around which is hardly surprising given it tops our list of the best TV brands as one of the heavyweights in the OLED TV world. Most famous for developing some of the best OLED TVs, LG also has a great line in regular 4K TVs. We’re big fans of how easy the TVs are to use too while providing stunning picture quality.

  • LG 55-inch UR90000 4K TV —
  • LG 48-inch C3 OLED TV —
  • LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV —
  • LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED TV —
  • LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED TV —
  • LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV —
  • LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED TV —

Best LG laptop Memorial Day deals

The LG Gram Style laptop on a desk.
There are plenty of LG laptop deals around with the company focusing on stylish laptops which frequently have great OLED screens. It’s not a big name in the laptop world so you won’t see it on our look at the best laptop brands but you’re definitely getting a high-end brand with features you’d see among the best laptops. Here are the best early LG Memorial Day laptop deals going on.

  • LG Gram 15.6-inch OLED/Intel Core Ultra 5/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • LG Gram 17-inch Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/1TB SSD —
  • LG Gram Style 14-inch Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • LG Gram 15-inch OLED/Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • LG Gram 17-inch Intel Core Ultra 7/16GB RAM/2TB SSD —
  • LG Gram Style 14-inch OLED/Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • LG Gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch OLED/Intel Core Ultra 7/16GB RAM/1TB SSD —

Best LG appliance Memorial Day deals

An LG refrigerator.
LG makes some fantastic appliances with its refrigerator deals a particular highlight. If you’re looking for one of the best refrigerators from one of the best refrigerator brands, you know what to do. LG also makes great other appliances like ovens, washers, and dryers.

  • LG 2.0 cubic-feet Smart Over-the-Range Microwave —
  • LG 4.5 cubic-feet Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Load Washer —
  • LG 5.0 cubic-feet Mega Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Washer —
  • LG 23 cubic-feet French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator —
  • LG Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower Washer and Gas Dryer —
  • LG 28 cubic-feet Smart Wi-Fi French Door Refrigerator —
  • LG 1.7/4.7 cubic-feet Smart Combination Wall Oven —

More LG Memorial Day deals we love

An LG Eclair 3.0 Channel Soundbar sitting on a table in a nice room.
LG makes a ton of different products. That means we’ve highlighted key categories but there are plenty of other options too. This includes soundbars, projectors, monitors, and even air purifiers. Here’s a look at the best LG Memorial Day deals that don’t quite fit into the categories above.

  • LG Eclair SE6 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar —
  • LG 32-inch UHD UltraFine Monitor —
  • LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • LG PuriCare 360 Single Filter Air Purifier —
  • LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector —
  • LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Power Mop Pro —
  • LG SoundBar C with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos —
  • LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor —

Hurry! This HP laptop is $180 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale
HP Laptop 14

Over at Best Buy, we’re seeing some fantastic Memorial Day sales and that includes awesome laptop deals. Right now, you can save $70 on a HP 14-inch laptop meaning you pay just $180 instead of $250. Perfect for your kids to use for school or simply if you need a basic laptop for occasional use, here’s what you might wish to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch laptop
You won’t see this HP 14-inch laptop on our look at the best laptops as it’s not that kind of device. Instead, it’s the perfect starter laptop for anyone who simply wants to keep costs down. At its heart is an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage. We’re glad to see SSD storage compared to eMMC which can happen at these prices but otherwise, this is fairly basic stuff.

Read more
Get $900 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti today
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.

If you want to save a ton of money on a pre-built gaming PC, take a look at this offer from HP that's coming as part of Memorial Day sales. The Omen 40L (which includes an RTX 4070 Ti) would usually run you $2,550, but it can be yours now for just $1,650. That's a savings of $900. Tap the button below to see the machine over at HP, or continue reading for a better overview of its stats as well as how this prebuilt gaming PC ran when we got our hands on it.

Why you should buy the Omen 40L Desktop
In addition to having an RTX 4070 Ti, the Omen 40L Desktop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a full terabyte of SSD storage. This is enough to play nearly all of the best PC games of today and, presumably, the conceivable "tomorrow" as well. There will always be outliers and equipment-pushers, of course, but you should expect some longevity here, even beyond the 1-year standard warranty from HP.

Read more
Great for browsing, this Dell laptop is discounted to $300
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

If you want a super cheap laptop with a full keyboard, surprisingly good Wi-Fi, and impressive storage you're usually going to have a hard time finding one. But with this Dell Memorial Day deal you can easily. The Dell Inspiron 15 is usually $380, but has been marked down to $300 at this time, saving you $80. It's stats are surprisingly good for the price and it could easily be one of the best Dell student laptops for the upcoming summer mini-term, should you be attending. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below or keep reading for our analysis.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
When you want to evaluate cheap laptops, you should start with the stat line (RAM, storage, etc.) to see if it is stomacheable and then progress onto the finer details that make that laptop special. And, here, the base stat line is quite incredible for a work, study, or browser computer. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Intel graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. You even get a 15.6 inch, 1080p at 120Hz anti-glare backlit screen. While it isn't a touchscreen, comparing this mentally to tablets of a similar cost in terms of what you would expect is a useful mental exercise. The storage, while not super expansive, is above average in quality and should work nicely for a non-gaming laptop.

Read more