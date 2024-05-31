 Skip to main content
Need to extend your Wi-Fi? This Linksys tri-band router is $100 off

The Linksys Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system on a white background.
If you’re not satisfied with the coverage of your home’s Wi-Fi network, you’re going to want to invest in a mesh Wi-Fi system like the Linksys Velop Pro 6E. The bundle is actually on sale right now from Best Buy at $100 off, so it’s down to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount though, so if you think this is a deal that you wouldn’t want to miss, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Linksys Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system

Fast and reliable Wi-Fi coverage in every corner of the home is now a necessity, with every family member using internet-connected gadgets and smart home devices needing to stay online at all times. That’s where whole-home mesh Wi-Fi networks that are enabled by the likes of the Linksys Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system come in. With three nodes that each cover 3,000 square feet and connect up to 200 devices to the internet, and with support for Wi-Fi 6E, this system will make sure that everyone and everything is online, no matter where you go in your home.

Unlike range extenders and repeaters that provide separate networks to the different areas of your home, the Linksys Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system expands just one network, so you’ll only need one SSID and password for all of your devices. It may sound complicated, but it’s fairly easy to set up using the Linksys app — you’ll only need minutes to get everything up and running.

While there are router deals for cheap standard routers, a reliable Wi-Fi network at home will likely require something like the Linksys Velop Pro 6E. If you’re interested, it’s available from Best Buy for only $300, following a $100 discount on its sticker price of $400. The offer may expire as soon as tomorrow though, which means you’re increasing the risk of missing out with every minute that you hesitate. Add the Linksys Velop Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system to your cart and push forward with the checkout process immediately to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

