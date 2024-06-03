 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is $200 off

The two screens of the Yoga Book 9i open on a table.
If you’re looking at laptop deals but there’s nothing out there that excites you, you may want to check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It’s a dual-screen laptop that’s an evolution of 2-in-1 laptops, and if you’re interested, you can get it with a $200 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,800. It’s still relatively expensive, but the savings will let you enjoy extra value from this versatile device that opens new opportunities for your productivity and creativity. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the first serious attempt at a dual-screen laptop, and it doesn’t disappoint. It features a pair of 13.3-inch OLED touchscreens, which are connected by a soundbar hinge that’s equipped with a Dolby Atmos speaker system for 360-degree audio. You easily switch between tablet mode, laptop mode, tent mode, and stand mode, with the dual screens functioning as an extended display or the second screen working as a virtual keyboard and touchpad. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with a magnetic keyboard though, which you can use by placing it in front of the laptop so you have access to the two displays, or on top of the second display that leaves enough room for the virtual touchpad.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i doesn’t disappoint with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, and it offers a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge.

For those who are interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals, you’re going to want to buy the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i if you’ve got the cash to spare. This dual-screen device stands out among all of the other 2-in-1 laptops in the market, which probably means there will be a lot of attention on Best Buy’s $200 discount for it. It’s down to $1,800 from its original price of $2,000, which still isn’t cheap, but it’s an excellent price for the unique capabilities of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop. Act fast if you want the savings, as the offer may expire soon.

