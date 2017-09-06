Track is back! Logitech MX Ergo personalizes the classic trackball design

Why it matters to you Trackballs may not be the mousing tech de jour, but they do have their place and Logitech is looking to reinvigorate the technology for modern mousing.

The trackball isn’t a common technology in most contemporary mice, but the Logitech MX Ergo is looking to bring it back to popularity with a number of innovations. With adjustable angles and an ergonomic design, Logitech claims that this mouse can help reduce muscle strain by a noticeable margin.

As an input mechanism, the trackball is one of the oldest, having been initially invented back in the 1940s. It has seen some modern usage, but far less commonly than mice with optical and laser sensors. Logitech is looking to change that though, by reinventing the trackball with its MX Ergo mouse, with supportive ergonomics, a “precision mode” switch, Easy-Switch function, and a built-in battery with a long shelf life.

The Logitech MX Ergo has the body of a standard, ergonomic mouse, with the addition of a chunky trackball on the left-hand side. That’s what you’ll use to control your mouse pointer’s movement, offering control at a customizable sensitivity. Precision Mode lets you fine tune movements even further, which should be useful in creative applications where minute movements are required.

It’s no gaming mouse, but anyone who’s used a “Sniper Mode,” will be very familiar with these sorts of functions. Logitech has even included a visual indicator that shows when Precision Mode is activated with LED lighting.

The big feature that the peripheral maker is touting with this device, though, is its comfort. With a combination of a broad finger rest on the right-hand side, a deep back for a palm rest and the ability to tweak the mouse’s angle using its adjustable hinge (up to 20 degrees) Logitech claims that it can have a real impact on wrist posture and comfort.

Additional features include Easy-Switch, which lets you jump from one PC to another with the click of a button, and Logitech Flow, which lets you copy and paste content between those different systems.

The mouse supports both Windows and Mac systems and has a fast-recharge battery that can last for up to four months on a single full charge.

The Logitech MX Ergo will be available throughout U.S. retailers this month with a price tag of $100. An “exclusive edition,” called the MX Ergo Plus is also set to go on sale in Best Buy locations for the same price.

