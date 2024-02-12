Meta has become a pioneer in the new wave of virtual reality. Its Quest lineup of VR headsets are incredibly popular, and the Meta Quest 2 128GB model is currently one of the best VR deals we can find. It’s at one of its lowest prices ever, in fact, with Woot! dropping its price to just $229. This is a savings of $20 from its current regular price of $249, and it gets it much closer to the $200 price point we saw it discounted to around the holidays.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

Over the years the Meta Quest 2 has seen several different price points, with this deal on the 128GB being one of the best prices we’ve seen. It’s significantly less expensive than the $400 256GB model, and it’s much less expensive than the Meta Quest 2’s original price of $300, which included only 64GB of storage space. And while the Meta Quest 3 is now also on the market, it starts at $500 and the Meta Quest 2 still holds up really well technologically when it comes to creating an immersive virtual environment.

The Meta Quest 2 has next-level hardware, including a super fast processor that’s pieced tougher in order to handle the strains of virtual reality processing, and high resolution display. One thing people love about the virtual world the Meta Quest 2 works as a doorway to is community. You can hang out with old friends or meet up with new ones in virtual worlds. There you can play games, watch movies and TV shows, and even broadcast your own content. The experience is heightened with total immersion through 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback. With the Meta Quest 2 you can explore more than 250 software titles across categories like gaming, fitness, social, and entertainment.

While the Meta Quest 2 typically goes for $249 these days, Woot! has its price dropped to $229. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the VR headset, competing with some of the sale prices we saw during the holidays, and it amounts to $20 in savings. Woot! is also including free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

