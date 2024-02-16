 Skip to main content
Meta Quest Pro VR headset just got an 11% price cut

A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.
Meta

If you’re thinking about buying a virtual reality headset, you simply can’t go wrong with the Meta Quest Pro, especially now that you can get the device with an 11% discount from Amazon. From its original price of $1,000, it’s down to $899 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s excellent value for a VR headset that promises top-of-the-line features for both gaming and productivity. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to enjoy the $101 in savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest Pro VR headset

The Meta Quest Pro is featured in our roundup of the best VR headsets as the all-around best premium VR headset. It can function as a standalone device, so investing in a powerful PC from desktop computer deals isn’t a requirement, and its Meta Quest Pro Touch Controllers provides extreme precision in translating your hand gestures and finger actions directly to VR. Whether you’re going to play the best Meta Quest games or you’re thinking about using the best Meta Quest Pro apps, you’ll get an unparalleled VR experience with this device.

In our comparison of the Meta Quest Pro versus Meta Quest 3, the latest model of Meta’s more affordable line of VR headsets, the Meta Quest Pro‘s advantages include a more comfortable fit so you can use it for longer lengths of time, 12GB of RAM that’s more than the Meta Quest 3’s 3GB of RAM, mini-LED backlighting for deeper blacks and a higher dynamic range, eye-tracking and face-tracking capabilities, and the option to connect to a PC or Mac if you need extra power. The Meta Quest Pro is twice as expensive as the Meta Quest 3 though, which is where Amazon’s discount comes into play if you want to enjoy its advantages.

The Meta Quest Pro, a premium VR headset that’s designed for both gaming and productivity, is on sale from Amazon at 11% off, which is equivalent to $101 in savings on its sticker price of $1,000. At its discounted price of $899, it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s going to be worth it if you’ll be able to maximize the Meta Quest Pro’s capabilities. You’ll need to decide quick if you’ll be getting the VR headset though, because there’s no telling when the bargain gets taken down.

